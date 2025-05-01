Who is Jordon Hudson? Girlfriend stirring controversy, building wealth with legendary coach Bill Belichick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jordon Hudson has gone from the cheer section to the front office. Many football fans are wondering why and how.

The 24-year-old model has become one of the most notorious figures in football in recent weeks. Her romantic relationship, and now business relationship, with legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has America asking a lot of questions.

While Americans can't take their eyes off the May-December romance, the former cheerleader is building wealth, and football and media power, gaining a position of authority in Belichick's sphere as current UNC Tar Heels head coach and a cultural icon.

And even though she's only 24, Hudson's story is generations in the making.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hudson's family business went bankrupt when she was a child

Hudson was born in Maine in March 2001. She would grow up as one of the many New England children to witness Belichick leading the Patriots' dynasty alongside Tom Brady.

But Hudson's family dealt with a difficult transition during this period.

Her parents, Lee and Heath Hudson, previously ran a family-owned fishing business, Frenchmans Bay Fisheries. But after the area they used to fish, Taunton Bay, was closed off to fishing by the state in 2000, their business eventually went bankrupt years later.

Her family's struggles were even chronicled in a local magazine at the time. A 2007 Salt Magazine article written by writer Kelsey Abbott, archived by Salt Story Archive, documented the experience of the Hudson family struggling to get by as their business faltered after.

"[Hudson's mother Lee Hudson] worries about how she will pay back her debts and whether her car and the refrigerated Frenchmans Bay Fisheries truck will be repossessed. She worries about feeding her three daughters—Jenna, Becca and Jordon," the article reads.

The article even included a description of a five-year-old Jordon in the Hudson family home.

"Jordon, her youngest child, sleeps face down on the plush blue sofa, her pigtails flung out like Pippi Longstocking's braids," it read. "Cartoon Network blares in the background and a war zone of toys surround the sleeping child."

The article goes on to document how the family's ship suffered damage, their struggles to afford repairs, their failed attempt to lobby state and local legislatures to ease up on regulations that impeded the fishing industry, and eventually the closure of their business.

"For now, Lee is working in a daycare center and Heath is working as a handyman," the article read.

Years later, the family moved to Provincetown, Massachusetts, where Lee currently manages the Toys of Eros sex shop. The mother has worked at the store since 2017, as previously seen on her LinkedIn page, which has since been deleted.

Her high school reputation was polarizing, according to former classmates

Hudson attended Nauset Regional High School in Eastham, Massachusetts, from 2015-19. There, she was a standout cheerleader.

Some of her classmates have claimed that she was in a relationship with an older man during that period in her life as well, but only by a few years, according to the New York Post.

One of those classmates even suggested Hudson exhibited a "controlling" nature while in that relationship.

"She would get mad at him for something stupid and berate him and control him about something or get mad at him over random things," the classmate told the outlet. "It was very tumultuous. Everyone knew their business. It was very dramatic."

However, another one of her classmates said, "I would see her in the halls, and she was always very nice to me, nice to everyone that I know. We would exchange conversations in passing, and she was really cool and nice," he said. "Nobody from high school is saying anything negative about her."

BILL BELICHICK'S GIRLFRIEND SHUTS DOWN RELATIONSHIP QUESTION: 'WE'RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THIS'

Another man more than twice her age claims to have dated Hudson

Before dating Belichick, 65-year-old Joshua L. Zuckerman claims he was in a relationship with Hudson.

In June 2024, Zuckerman told TMZ that he met Hudson "several years ago, and after bonding over psychology, philosophy and nature, they became romantic."

"We regularly discuss business and shared interest in psychology, philosophy and, most important, our love of nature," Zuckerman said.

"She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I've ever met in my life."

Since beginning her relationship with Belichick, Hudson has reportedly built a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio

Belichick and Hudson reportedly began dating at some point in 2023, but they met two years before that in February 2021 on a flight from the Boston area to Florida.

And in the last 18 months, she has built an investment property portfolio worth $8 million, according to Realtor.com.

Hudson purchased three multifamily dwellings at the end of 2023, per mortgage documents seen by Realtor.com. They were all purchased through separate LLCs, but with Hudson's name listed as the "borrower" for each.

The properties include a $2.2 million Dorchester townhouse, a $2.3 million nearby townhouse conversion and a $3 million multifamily house in Boston's Roxbury Crossing neighborhood.

Hudson also listed a fourth property on the mortgage documents for those purchases. That property was a two-bedroom cottage in Harwich, Massachusetts, which she purchased for $610,000 in October 2023.

Hudson has gained authority in Belichick's football and media operations

With Belichick set to lead UNC's football program in 2025, Hudson has been a visible and involved presence in the program's operations.

Since the university hired Belichick in December, Hudson has served in an unofficial role on the football program, which includes being copied on all emails sent to Belichick, per multiple reports.

Meanwhile, a report by The Athletic suggests Hudson also played a role in preventing UNC from being featured in an offseason special of HBO's popular "Hard Knocks" series.

"Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s girlfriend, played an instrumental role in stopping the production, related to her request to be heavily involved in the project, according to multiple industry sources briefed on the negotiations," the report read.

Hudson recently exclaimed a now-infamous line during Belichick's "CBS News Sunday Morning" interview. When interviewer Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met, she interjected, "We’re not talking about this."

Belichick later released a statement through UNC addressing the incident, accusing CBS of trying to create a "false narrative." The coach said he "clearly communicated" to his publicist, Simon & Schuster, that any promotional interviews would be "solely" on his upcoming book, "The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football," but the network didn't honor that request.

"I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book," the statement read.

"After [this] occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track."

CBS responded with its own statement.

"When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview," a CBS News spokesperson said in a statement on X. "There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed."

The controversy has thrust their relationship into the bullseye of national attention in recent days, with many criticisms of their relationship and her role in his professional endeavors facing widespread scrutiny.

She praised President Trump for helping Maine fishers, like her family once was

Hudson praised President Donald Trump’s administration for renegotiating Maine Sea Grant funding.

In early March, she spoke during the 50th Maine Fisherman’s Forum in Rockport Saturday and talked about how the cut to grant funding affected fisherman.

"The news came like a tsunami to the Forum on Saturday that the federal funding program ‘Maine Sea Grant’ was abruptly cut. This program has been a pillar of support for marine research, sustainability, and economic growth for more than 50 years. The forum floors filled with tears and fears as if everyone were drowning, and we were," Hudson wrote in an Instagram post.

"The decision only amplified the uncertainty, anxiety and existential fears that already plague the fisherman of Maine."

Hudson then pleaded in another post with Trump and the White House to reinstate the Maine Sea Grant after the program was "abruptly" cut.

Trump’s administration adhered to her pleas, agreeing to reinstate the funding, so Hudson took to social media to extend her gratitude to the Trump administration and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

"It is with a full, full heart that I share this most wonderful news with you all," Hudson wrote in her caption of her post that included her next to Collins.

Hudson will try to win a beauty pageant in her home state of Maine, and will face an uncommon opponent

Hudson will be competing in the Miss Maine USA Beauty Pageant later this month after finishing as the first runner-up in last year’s contest.

She acknowledged her family's failed fishing business in the state in her announcement on April 9.

"As the daughter of displaced fishermen, I care to use my voice to protect the fleeting tradition and heritage of Maine fishing families, to prevent others from going through the same plight as what mine had to go through," Hudson wrote on Instagram.

But one of the competitors looking to take the tiara from Hudson will not even be a biological female.

That contestant is trans model Isabelle St. Cyr.

St. Cyr will be the first openly trans contestant in the pageant's history after previously winning the local Miss Monson USA pageant in the Maine town of Monson.

"When I started cheerleading I had all the odds stacked against me. So much pushback, so many people telling me it wasn't a space for me. But I fought for what I loved and I ended up being a very successful cheerleader, winning state and national titles and inspiring people to join even if they hadn't been doing it their whole life," St. Cyr wrote in a Facebook post on March 25.

"I sense a similar trajectory in my ongoing journey with pageants. I believe I have everything it takes to be Miss Maine USA and I know that no amount of experience can match a true passion and drive to accomplish something."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just as Maine state law is what originally hampered her family's fishing business more than two decades ago, in recent years, especially this year, the state legislature has vigorously defended the inclusion of trans individuals in women's sports and spaces.

The Maine Human Rights Act was amended four years ago to add gender identity as a protected class, so now Hudson will face off against a biological male as she seeks the Miss Maine tiara.