Former Patriot defends Bill Belichick after portrayal in new doc: 'Greatest coach I've ever been around'

Stephon Gilmore is the latest former New England Patriot to speak out against Apple TV's documentary about the organization's Super Bowl run.

Fittingly called "The Dynasty," the documentary explores the rise of the Patriots, who won six Super Bowls in a 20-year span behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

It gives a behind-the-scenes look at the hard-nosed Belichick, painting him in somewhat of a negative light, according to some.

Gilmore voiced his displeasure about Belichick's portrayal and shut down any notion he didn't enjoy his time there.

"Just watched The Dynasty. Bill was the greatest coach I’ve ever been around. Don’t let that fool you," Gilmore wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gilmore then praised Belichick for his bold coaching tactics.

"I’ll never forget we were a predominantly man team during the 2018 season all the way up to the Super Bowl. When we played the Rams we switched to Zone," he wrote.

"No coach would switch what they did all season in a big game like that."

In another post, Gilmore wrote about a defensive scheme he was uncomfortable with, yet thrived on after Belichick told him to play it.

"Or Him telling me to play trail technique in buffalo because the Quarterback can’t throw against the wind when i was following a big time receiver. If you ever played corner that’s not a good feeling playing trail technique. I shut the WR down to 0 catches."

Devin McCourty also voiced his displeasure with the documentary.

"I felt like I got kinda duped," McCourty told former Patriots player Rodney Harrison. "I was like, 'Man, this is gonna be great. Like the storytelling, we're talking about this, and we're talking about that.' Everything that we all gave to the 20 years that it encompassed, they only hit anything that was negative."

Belichick avoided addressing the "Spygate" scandal in the documentary, saying it was "all in the past."

