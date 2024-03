Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

For two decades, the New England Patriots were considered the gold standard. During that period, the franchise won six Super Bowl titles. The organization's unprecedented run of success was documented in Apple TV’s docuseries "The Dynasty: New England Patriots."

The series' final episode was recently released. Over the past several weeks, each episode drew an array of reactions. Some criticized the portrayal of Bill Belichick, who was at the helm during all six championships. While others praised the series for its approach to the Patriots dynasty.

Former Patriots star defensive back Devin McCourty added his name to the list of individuals who took issue with the ten-part series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

From McCourty's point of view, some of the series' leaned too far into the negative aspects.

BILL BELICHICK'S 'HEAD COACHING CAREER COULD BE OVER,' FORMER NFL EXECUTIVE SAYS

"I felt like I got kinda duped," McCourty told former Patriots player Rodney Harrison. "I was like, 'Man, this is gonna be great. Like the storytelling, we're talking about this and we're talking about that.' Everything that we all gave to the 20 years that it encompassed, they only hit anything that was negative."

While Harrison acknowledged that his former coach made his fair share of "mistakes," he also defended Belichick, calling him the "purest guy."

"They act like the last three or four years cause the Patriots have struggled that Bill can't coach," Harrison said. "Bill made some mistakes and he wasn't always the nicest or the purest guy, but at the end of the day he always did whatever he had to do to make the team better.

"Think about this, he gave me an opportunity, a fifth-round draft choice. He gave Tom Brady an opportunity. He sat down a $100 million quarterback when no one thought it was popular and started Tom Brady. ... He gives guys who are the underdog an opportunity. No one talks about that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A portion of the series did seem to focus on Belichick's decision-making in Super Bowl LII. The Patriots ultimately suffered a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in that game. The docuseries showed longtime Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's criticism of the way Belichick handled the game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.