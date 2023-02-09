Former Ohio State star Dimitrious Stanley dead at 48

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley died Thursday at the age of 48.

The leading receiver of the 1996 Buckeyes died following a four-year battle with prostate cancer.

The school confirmed his death on its official website.

Stanley started all 12 games of that 1996 season in which the Buckeyes won the Rose Bowl over Arizona State.

He was a member of both Big Ten champion teams in his freshman year in 1993 and his senior year in 1996.

In his 45 games as a Buckeye, he caught 63 passes for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns. He broke out his senior year, leading Ohio State with 829 yards on 43 receptions, eight of them for scores.

In that Rose Bowl, he had a 72-yard touchdown and three catches during the game-winning drive. His 18 yards per reception remain the seventh-best mark in school history.

After his college career, he played for the Arena Football League's New York Red Dogs and the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He also ran for Columbus City Council in 2015.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.