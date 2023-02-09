Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes
Published

Former Ohio State star Dimitrious Stanley dead at 48

Stanley was leading receiver for 1996 Rose Bowl champs

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley died Thursday at the age of 48.

The leading receiver of the 1996 Buckeyes died following a four-year battle with prostate cancer.

The school confirmed his death on its official website.

Dimitrious Stanley of Ohio State (3) is tripped up by Jesse Sanders of Tennessee (22) while returning a punt during the first half of the Citrus Bowl.

Stanley started all 12 games of that 1996 season in which the Buckeyes won the Rose Bowl over Arizona State.

He was a member of both Big Ten champion teams in his freshman year in 1993 and his senior year in 1996.

In his 45 games as a Buckeye, he caught 63 passes for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns. He broke out his senior year, leading Ohio State with 829 yards on 43 receptions, eight of them for scores.

Wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley of the Ohio State Buckeyes focuses on the football as he leaves his feet to make a sideline reception during the Buckeyes' 42-14 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

In that Rose Bowl, he had a 72-yard touchdown and three catches during the game-winning drive. His 18 yards per reception remain the seventh-best mark in school history.

After his college career, he played for the Arena Football League's New York Red Dogs and the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He also ran for Columbus City Council in 2015.

Dimitrious Stanley of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs downfield during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.