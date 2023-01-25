Former NFL tight end details 'worst' interview moment during NFL Combine

Benjamin Watson was a high commodity coming out of college.

The Georgia Bulldog was an eventual first-round pick in 2004, going to the New England Patriots with the 32nd pick.

But before getting drafted, he was at the NFL Combine to show off his skills. However, it's also pretty much a job interview with all 32 teams off the field.

Watson decided to give an inside scoop on what one of his interviews was like when replying to a tweet about the "worst job interview question" users have ever been asked.

As much as going pro is everyone's dream, this didn't seem like much fun.

"The [Cleveland] [B]rowns asked me if I ever smoked weed. I said no," he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. "Then the interviewer grabbed my wrist as if he was feeling my pulse and asked me again louder. I was seated in a chair in the middle of a dark room with a spotlight on it. Front office stood in the shadows mob style…

Watson did eventually play for the Browns, joining them in 2010. However, he was not playing for the "mob style" front office and enjoyed his time in Cleveland with the new front office.

"Yes that was at the combine. Totally different front office in 2004 and 2010. Should have made that clear," Watson wrote in a separate tweet. "And this isn’t an indictment on the city or the club while I was there. Loved our time in Believeland."

Watson played three seasons with Cleveland and spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before returning to New England for one final season.