Former NFL star Shaun Alexander supports Trump's plan to ban trans athletes from girls and women's sports

Former NFL star running back Shaun Alexander has taken a position on the debate over trans inclusion in girls and women's sports.

The three-time Pro Bowler expressed his support for President Donald Trump's executive order banning trans inclusion against females, during an interview on "The Ricky Cobb Show" on Wednesday. Alexander cited his experience as a father of nine daughters for his stance on the issue.

"I think it's a good thing," Alexander said of Trump's executive order. "My daughters train so hard… for them to train so hard to get to where they are and then to see people who have genetics, they have younger brothers who can compete with them already and they're 14, so you know, if you're the same age competing with a boy, that's just hard, just body structure alone is just hard. So I'm really happy for all the girls.

"For anything to give an advantage besides hard work is something that would just be crushing for any young lady."

Alexander's stance aligns with the vast majority of Americans on the issue, according to data.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.