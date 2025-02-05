Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL

Former NFL star Shaun Alexander supports Trump's plan to ban trans athletes from girls and women's sports

'For anything to give an advantage besides hard work is something that would just be crushing for any young lady,' Alexander said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Ex-NFL star Shaun Alexander on Trump taking executive action to protect women's sports Video

Ex-NFL star Shaun Alexander on Trump taking executive action to protect women's sports

Former NFL star Shaun Alexander reacts to Trump's executive order on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show."

Former NFL star running back Shaun Alexander has taken a position on the debate over trans inclusion in girls and women's sports. 

The three-time Pro Bowler expressed his support for President Donald Trump's executive order banning trans inclusion against females, during an interview on "The Ricky Cobb Show" on Wednesday. Alexander cited his experience as a father of nine daughters for his stance on the issue. 

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Shaun Alexander runs

Seattle running back Shaun Alexander runs past Washington defenders at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. (Steve Deslich/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I think it's a good thing," Alexander said of Trump's executive order. "My daughters train so hard… for them to train so hard to get to where they are and then to see people who have genetics, they have younger brothers who can compete with them already and they're 14, so you know, if you're the same age competing with a boy, that's just hard, just body structure alone is just hard. So I'm really happy for all the girls.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

"For anything to give an advantage besides hard work is something that would just be crushing for any young lady." 

Alexander's stance aligns with the vast majority of Americans on the issue, according to data. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shaun Alexander

Former Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander during the team's game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 15, 2018, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. (Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don't think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women's sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women's sports. 

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.