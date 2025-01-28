Former NFL star J.J. Watt has strong words for Pro Bowl after numerous players drop out

J.J. Watt was selected to the Pro Bowl five times, and the game, during his playing days, marked the beginning of the end of the game we once knew.

In recent years, the Pro Bowl has become practically unwatchable, prompting the NFL to change the format from a typical all-star game to a skills competition.

The "Pro Bowl Games" now consist of a flag football game, dodgeball and other competitions.

This year, numerous players have backed out of the Pro Bowl for multiple reasons. On Tuesday, it was revealed Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will all sit out.

Typically, players who make the Super Bowl won't make the trip because they have bigger things on their mind. It's not uncommon for players who came up short in the Super Bowl to participate in the Pro Bowl.

After numerous reserves were announced Tuesday, Watt voiced his displeasure.

"When you get 5 alternates deep, just call it the Participation Bowl," he wrote on X Tuesday.

Twenty-four players are replacing original selections.

Allen and Jackson both cited injuries, as did Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs. Eleven players replaced members of the Philadelphia Eagles (six) and Kansas City Chiefs (five) since the two teams face off in the Super Bowl in New Orleans Feb. 9.

Eighty-two players were initially selected for the Pro Bowl, 41 on each team. With alternate selections, there are 106 Pro Bowlers this season.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

