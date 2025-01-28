Expand / Collapse search
NFL

3 star QBs, including top MVP candidates, will skip Pro Bowl Games after failing to make Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels will stay home

Ryan Morik
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL was on a quest to find replacements for next weekend's Pro Bowl Games after three stars opted out.

Normally, those who do not make the Super Bowl will head to the Pro Bowl.

But three playoff quarterbacks will be staying home this year.

Pro Bowl logo

The Pro Bowl logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of the 2018 Pro Bowl between the AFC and NFC Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.  (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels have all opted out.

Jackson's Baltimore Ravens fell to Allen's Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in the divisional round. Allen again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs and is now 0-4 against them in the postseason.

Daniels and the Washington Commanders were walloped by the Philadelphia Eagles, 55-23, in the NFC title game.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen, left, of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens embrace after a game at M&T Bank Stadium Sept. 29, 2024, in Baltimore.  (G Fiume/Getty Images)

New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye is replacing Jackson on the AFC roster, Pittsburgh's Russell Wilson is filling in for Allen and Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield was selected to fill Daniels' spot.

Bills running back James Cook was named as a replacement for Derrick Henry of the Ravens. Buffalo center Connor McGovern was also tabbed as a replacement.

Jayden Daniels throws pass

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Jackson and Allen figure to be the top two finishers in the NFL MVP voting. It's likely they'll be in New Orleans next week, but not for the reason they had hoped.

The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game, replacing a game between the NFC and AFC that had b become practically unwatchable.