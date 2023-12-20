Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Former NFL player Jack Brewer discusses ex-Steelers star's 'white guys' slight

Mendenhall wrote this week that he was 'sick of average white guys commenting on football'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NFL player Jack Brewer discussed a social media post from former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall that drew wide-ranging responses.

Mendenhall wrote he was "sick of average white guys commenting on football" and called for an "All-Black vs. All-White bowl" to replace the Pro Bowl.

On Wednesday, Brewer appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and agreed people aren’t tuning into sports commentary shows because of a person’s skin color.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jack Brewer in 2021

Jack Brewer, former safety for the Minnesota Vikings, speaks during a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 27, 2021. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Dan, people tune into your show because they want to hear your perspective. They don’t care if you’re White, Black, green or purple," Brewer said. "For me to come and say, ‘Hey, Dan can’t break down football’ or ‘his analysis is not as pure’ because he didn’t run a 4.3,

"I think that’s when idiocy kicks in because it really makes no sense to be able to use your logic and to communicate with people and engage the audience. All those skills – those count too. It’s more than just skin color."

JJ WATT TAKES DIFFERENT APPROACH TO EX-NFL STAR'S WHITE PEOPLE CRITICISM

Rashard Mendenhall in 2012

Rashard Mendenhall of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sideline during a game against the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 18, 2012, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Dakich said he wanted to go to the experts for their professional opinions, and if he didn’t like what they were saying he would just turn off the TV.

"I remember watching Tony Romo as a player," Brewer said. "He was a much better commentator than he was a player in my eyes because he can literally relate to the audience and tell you exactly what he was seeing from the field perspective, and everyone couldn’t do that. It was a clear advantage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jack Brewer in December 2022

Jack Brewer, chair, Center for Opportunity Now, America First Policy Institute, prepares to testify during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security Dec. 15, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"But, at the same time, no one is gonna tell us that when we popped up on ESPN and watched some of the greatest of the greats present the games — Stuart Scott and those individuals like that — that we didn’t love their commentating because they had a skill set that was unique and something that appealed to the audience. To discount that, I think, is outlandish."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.