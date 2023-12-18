Super Bowl champ 'sick of average white guys commenting on football,' proposes racial bowl game

Super Bowl champion running back Rashard Mendenhall had enough with NFL analysts, specifically "average white guys" as he explained on social media.

It wasn’t exactly clear who Mendenhall was directing his ire at but his post on X came a few hours after he commented on the criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

"I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football," he wrote. "Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur (sic) goat."

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt joked about what an "All-Black vs. All-White bowl" would look like.

"We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie," Watt wrote. "Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek (Hill)."

The former Steelers and Arizona Cardinals running back talked about Tomlin in a post prior to that.

"I don’t understand how you can talk about Tomlin’s playoff record, without acknowledging that Kenny Pickett has only played one year," he added. "Who was the QB for all those playoff loses?!! Literally all of them. Make up your minds. How you arbitrarily separate Mike & Ben in de (sic) W/L column?"

Mendenhall was a standout running back at Illinois before turning pro. He played for the Steelers from 2008 to 2012 before spending his final year in Arizona.

He was on the Steelers when they defeated the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. It was Tomlin’s first Super Bowl championship.