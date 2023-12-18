Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl champ 'sick of average white guys commenting on football,' proposes racial bowl game

Rashard Mendenhall won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Super Bowl champion running back Rashard Mendenhall had enough with NFL analysts, specifically "average white guys" as he explained on social media.

It wasn’t exactly clear who Mendenhall was directing his ire at but his post on X came a few hours after he commented on the criticism of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin.

Rashard Mendenhall vs Patriots

Running back Rashard Mendenhall of the Steelers during the New England Patriots game at Heinz Field on Nov. 14, 2010, in Pittsburgh. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football," he wrote. "Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur (sic) goat."

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt joked about what an "All-Black vs. All-White bowl" would look like.

"We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie," Watt wrote. "Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek (Hill)."

The former Steelers and Arizona Cardinals running back talked about Tomlin in a post prior to that.

Rashard Mendenhall vs Browns

Steelers' Rashard Mendenhall in action, rushing against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh. (Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"I don’t understand how you can talk about Tomlin’s playoff record, without acknowledging that Kenny Pickett has only played one year," he added. "Who was the QB for all those playoff loses?!! Literally all of them. Make up your minds. How you arbitrarily separate Mike & Ben in de (sic) W/L column?"

Mendenhall was a standout running back at Illinois before turning pro. He played for the Steelers from 2008 to 2012 before spending his final year in Arizona.

Rashard Mendenhall with the Cardinals

Rashard Mendenhall of the Arizona Cardinals warms up for the Titans game at LP Field on Dec. 15, 2013, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

He was on the Steelers when they defeated the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. It was Tomlin’s first Super Bowl championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.