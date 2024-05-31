Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, 33, dies in car crash

Gordon is the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, was tragically killed in a car accident in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 33. 

Gordon’s agent, Calvin Andrews, first confirmed the news to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. 

Drew Gordon attempts to dribble

Drew Gordon, #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers, attempts to dribble around Mason Plumlee, #1 of the Brooklyn Nets, in a preseason game at the Barclays Center on Oct. 20, 2014 in New York City. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

"The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," the team said in a statement shared on social media. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time." 

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a "fatal crash" near South Spingwater Road just before 6 p.m. 

Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital. 

Drew Gordon plays in the EuroCup

Drew Gordon in action during the EuroCup basketball match between Fiat Torino Auxilium and Zenit St. Petersburg at PalaRuffini on Feb. 7, 2018 in Turin, Italy.  (Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NBA HALL OF FAMER BILL WALTON DEAD AT 71 AFTER BATTLE WITH CANCER

Gordon was a top recruit before joining the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team in 2008. He played for two seasons before joining the University of New Mexico, where he led the Lobos to a conference title and was named tournament MVP. He earned All-MWC First Team honors his senior year.

He went undrafted in the 2012 NBA Draft and would make his pro debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014. He played in nine games that season. 

Gordon played in the G League and several leagues in Europe before announcing his retirement on social media less than a year ago. 

Drew Gordon plays college basketball

Drew Gordon, #32 of the New Mexico Lobos, reacts late in the team's 68-59 win over the San Diego State Aztecs in the championship game of the Conoco Mountain West Conference Basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 10, 2012 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gordon is survived by his wife and three sons. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.