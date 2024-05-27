NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton dead at 71 after battle with cancer

Bill Walton, the Hall of Famer center and two-time NBA champion, is dead at 71 years old after a battle with cancer, the NBA announced Monday.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement regarding Walton’s death on Monday.

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," Silver said. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams. Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.

"As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him," Silver continued. "My heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Lori; his sons, Adam, Nate, Luke and Chris; and his many friends and colleagues."

