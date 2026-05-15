2026 UFL Week 8 Results: Orlando Storm Clinch Playoff Berth

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Week 8 of the UFL season got off to a fast start Friday night, as the Orlando Storm took home their sixth straight victory, defeating the Dallas Renegades on the road.

The action continues on Saturday, when the DC Defenders take on the Louisville Kings before the Houston Gamblers try to beat the St. Louis Battlehawks. Finally, the Columbus Aviators hit the road to battle the Birmingham Stallions.

Here are the results from Week 8:

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer (24-for-36 for 238 yards, two rushing touchdowns), WR Chris Rowland (nine receptions for 91 yards); Renegades QB Austin Reed (12-for-23 for 134 yards, two touchdowns, one interception), RB Ellis Merriweather (12 carries for 75 yards)

Game recap: The Orlando Storm defeated Dallas on the road 31-24 for their sixth straight victory and have officially clinched their playoff spot. Led by quarterback Jack Plummer, the storm accumulated 367 total offensive yards in the win. The first quarter started off scoreless for Orlando, missing both field goal opportunities. Dallas hit the scoreboard first with its first-quarter field goal, as well as a touchdown in the second when quarterback Austin Reed found WR Emmanuel Butler for a 3-yard touchdown. Plummer also found the end zone for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to even the score at 10-10 heading into the half.

The second half was when both offenses took off. Plummer added another score on the ground to make it 17-10. Dallas answered back shortly after, when Reed found tight end Seth Green for another touchdown through the air to tie things up. But Storm RB Jashaun Corbin answered and rushed in a touchdown for Orlando to take a 24-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Both Orlando and Dallas exchanged a touchdown each until the final three minutes, when a pivotal interception by Dallas on fourth down sealed their loss, and took them out of playoff contention. The Storm sit perfectly in playoff position after their sixth straight victory.

Up next: Orlando will host the DC Defenders for a Friday night match-up on FOX. Dallas will hit the road to face the Louisville Kings on Saturday afternoon on FOX.