Former Miami Heat employee charged for selling $2M in stolen gear

The Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney's office announced Tuesday that a former Miami Heat security guard has been charged with selling stolen jerseys and other memorabilia worth up to $2 million.

Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, of Miami, was charged with transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce.

Perez, a 25-year retired veteran of the City of Miami Police Department, was employed as a security officer with the Miami Heat from 2016 to 2021 and later worked as an NBA security employee from 2022 to 2025, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Perez was among a limited number of employees with access to a secured equipment room that stored hundreds of game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia that were meant to be on display in a future Miami Heat museum.

Perez allegedly accessed the equipment room multiple times to steal over 400 game-worn jerseys and other items, which he then sold to various online marketplaces, per the press release. Perez allegedly sold a Miami Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during the NBA Finals for approximately $100,000. That same jersey later sold at a Sotheby's auction for $3.7 million.

The announcement also said law enforcement executed a search warrant at Perez's residence April 3 and seized about 300 stolen game-worn jerseys and other valuable memorabilia. The Heat confirmed the items had been stolen from their facility.

The charging document said Perez sold the items to online brokers. Over a three-year period, authorities say Perez sold more than 100 stolen items for approximately $2 million and shipped them across state lines, often at bargain prices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.