Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron crowns college football's all-time best team

Ed Orgeron hoisted the trophy after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game.

But just 21 months after coaching the 2019 LSU team to a perfect 15-0 record and a national title and helping assemble one of the greatest college football teams in history, LSU announced Orgeron would depart the program at the end of that season.

Orgeron reflected on his memorable championship run with LSU. During a recent appearance on "Andy & Ari On3," the former Tigers coach boldly claimed that the 2019 team was superior to any other college football team ever assembled.

"There’s some great teams out there," Orgeron said. "But that team that we had — I haven’t seen the talent."

"Especially when you look at Joe Burrow, you look at Ja’Marr Chase, you look at Justin Jefferson and see what they are doing in the NFL. Now, obviously, there was one or two players that could have played with us or been stars on our team. But, overall, that collection of talent — now, the 2001 Miami team, it was a great team, a great collection of talent. I think you got to mention them."

Orgeron was an assistant coach on the 2001 Miami Hurricanes team that won the Bowl Championship Series national title.

Joe Burrow was the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That same year, the Minnesota Vikings used a first-round draft pick on Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Ja'Marr Chase joined Burrow in Cincinnati when the Bengals selected him No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"They always talk about who’s the best team? I say, ‘Hey, you got to win it on the field.’ It’s never been done, but I think those guys were tremendous," Orgeron added.

While the 2019 LSU team's undefeated record is notable, the team is also remembered for its dominance leading up to the national championship game. The Tigers never fell behind an opponent in any fourth quarter that year. The team also broke college football's all-time scoring record.

