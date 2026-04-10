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Former Jets, Falcons QB Browning Nagle dead at 57 after cancer diagnosis

Nagle was named Fiesta Bowl MVP after throwing for 451 yards in Louisville's upset of Alabama

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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Former NFL quarterback Browning Nagle, a Louisville standout in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, has died, his alma mater announced Friday. He was 57.

Nagle was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.

He made his pro football debut in 1991 after the New York Jets selected the strong-armed quarterback in the second round. Nagle saw limited action in his rookie season, attempting just one pass, but he moved into the starting role in 1992.

Nagle finished his time as the Jets’ starter with a 3-10 record and seven touchdown passes.

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Browning Nagle warms up before a game at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami

Quarterback Browning Nagle of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the Falcons' 21-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla., Dec. 3, 1995. (Scott Halleran/Allsport)

Boomer Esiason, the 1988 NFL MVP, was traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Jets in 1993, relegating Nagle to a reserve role. Nagle joined the Indianapolis Colts in 1994 before ending his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Nagle was long linked to Brett Favre, whom the Jets had targeted in the 1991 NFL Draft. After failing to trade up, New York selected Nagle after Atlanta took Favre one pick earlier at No. 33 overall.

Browning Nagle stands on the sideline during a preseason game.

Quarterback Browning Nagle of the New York Jets stands on the sideline during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh Aug. 7, 1993. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Months before entering the NFL, Nagle etched his name into college football lore, throwing for 451 yards and three touchdowns in Louisville’s upset win over Alabama in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl.

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"We are saddened by the passing of Browning Nagle, former Fiesta Bowl MVP quarterback and Louisville great," the Louisville football program said in a statement. 

"His leadership on the field and passion for the game left a lasting mark on our program.

Browning Nagle throwing a pass during a game in the Georgia Dome

New York Jets quarterback Browning Nagle throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 6, 1992. (Gin Ellis/Getty Images)

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates during this difficult time."

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Nagle had a stint in the Arena League after stepping away from the NFL. After he hung up his cleats, Nagle pursued a career in medical sales.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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