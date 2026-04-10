Former Jets, Falcons QB Browning Nagle dead at 57 after cancer diagnosis

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Former NFL quarterback Browning Nagle, a Louisville standout in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl, has died, his alma mater announced Friday. He was 57.

Nagle was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.

He made his pro football debut in 1991 after the New York Jets selected the strong-armed quarterback in the second round. Nagle saw limited action in his rookie season, attempting just one pass, but he moved into the starting role in 1992.

Nagle finished his time as the Jets’ starter with a 3-10 record and seven touchdown passes.

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Boomer Esiason, the 1988 NFL MVP, was traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Jets in 1993, relegating Nagle to a reserve role. Nagle joined the Indianapolis Colts in 1994 before ending his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Nagle was long linked to Brett Favre, whom the Jets had targeted in the 1991 NFL Draft. After failing to trade up, New York selected Nagle after Atlanta took Favre one pick earlier at No. 33 overall.

Months before entering the NFL, Nagle etched his name into college football lore, throwing for 451 yards and three touchdowns in Louisville’s upset win over Alabama in the 1991 Fiesta Bowl.

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"We are saddened by the passing of Browning Nagle, former Fiesta Bowl MVP quarterback and Louisville great," the Louisville football program said in a statement.

"His leadership on the field and passion for the game left a lasting mark on our program.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates during this difficult time."

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Nagle had a stint in the Arena League after stepping away from the NFL. After he hung up his cleats, Nagle pursued a career in medical sales.

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