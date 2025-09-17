Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Former Eagles great Jason Kelce warns refs will look 'for anything to call' on tush push amid criticism

Kelce said that the play will be under a 'microscope'

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Eagles beat Chiefs 20-17. Is Kansas City’s dynasty officially over? | The Herd Video

Eagles beat Chiefs 20-17. Is Kansas City’s dynasty officially over? | The Herd

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a game that gave the Chiefs their first 0-2 record in over a decade. Colin Cowherd says the Chiefs’ dynasty is ‘officially over’ and that the Eagles are simply the better team.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce said the criticism of the tush push is going to put the famed play under the microscope of referees moving forward. 

Kelce, 37, warned that referees will be "looking" to throw a flag on the play. 

"The refs are going to be looking for anything to call," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kelce looks on

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Sept. 4, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

"They need to be very, very cautious because the calls are going to be starting to come, and they should be. Once it’s out and there’s video evidence, rightfully so."

The seven-time Pro Bowler took issue with fans who have alleged that the Eagles' offensive linemen are purposely lining up offside.

"Because there’s been alleging that like this is an on-purpose thing that guys are going offsides. As an offensive line, it’s imperative that you get off on the snap. So, you’re doing the best you can to get off on it before the defender gets off on it. And exactly when that verbiage comes out of the quarterback’s mouth, you’re trying to time it up perfectly," Kelce said. 

EAGLES LINEMAN REVEALS WHY RENEWED TUSH PUSH CRITICISM MAKES HIS 'BLOOD BOIL'

Jason Kelce looks on

Former NFL player and ESPN commentator Jason Kelce on the sideline during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 4, 2024. (Denny Medley/Imagn Images)

"And sometimes you are a little bit early. And I’ll tell you this: As an offensive lineman, you’d rather be early than late because if you’re late, it is a very hard play to execute."

The Super Bowl champion said the play will be under a "microscope" because of the criticism.

"They’re going to be under a microscope moving forward. Everybody is going to be looking at this because of what happened, not just against you guys, but this first week, too. Everybody’s taking pictures of it," Kelce said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jason Kelce waves

Jason Kelce waves to fans during the Super Bowl championship parade and rally in Philadelphia, Feb. 14, 2025. (Kyle Ross/Imagn Images)

"They’re saying they‘re in the neutral zone. They’re saying they’re false starting because they slow it down to like a thousand frames per second."

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 to improve to 2-0. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on the tush push to effectively put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles will look to improve to 3-0 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in a rematch of last year’s NFC divisional-round matchup. The Rams will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue