Former Eagles great Jason Kelce warns refs will look 'for anything to call' on tush push amid criticism

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce said the criticism of the tush push is going to put the famed play under the microscope of referees moving forward.

Kelce, 37, warned that referees will be "looking" to throw a flag on the play.

"The refs are going to be looking for anything to call," Kelce said during a recent episode of "New Heights."

"They need to be very, very cautious because the calls are going to be starting to come, and they should be. Once it’s out and there’s video evidence, rightfully so."

The seven-time Pro Bowler took issue with fans who have alleged that the Eagles' offensive linemen are purposely lining up offside.

"Because there’s been alleging that like this is an on-purpose thing that guys are going offsides. As an offensive line, it’s imperative that you get off on the snap. So, you’re doing the best you can to get off on it before the defender gets off on it. And exactly when that verbiage comes out of the quarterback’s mouth, you’re trying to time it up perfectly," Kelce said.

"And sometimes you are a little bit early. And I’ll tell you this: As an offensive lineman, you’d rather be early than late because if you’re late, it is a very hard play to execute."

The Super Bowl champion said the play will be under a "microscope" because of the criticism.

"They’re going to be under a microscope moving forward. Everybody is going to be looking at this because of what happened, not just against you guys, but this first week, too. Everybody’s taking pictures of it," Kelce said.

"They’re saying they‘re in the neutral zone. They’re saying they’re false starting because they slow it down to like a thousand frames per second."

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a Super Bowl rematch in Week 2 to improve to 2-0. Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on the tush push to effectively put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles will look to improve to 3-0 when they take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in a rematch of last year’s NFC divisional-round matchup. The Rams will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

