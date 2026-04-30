Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo falls short in US Open golf qualifying bid

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Former NFL star Tony Romo’s amateur golf career has been well documented since his retirement. But the quarterback-turned-broadcaster will have to wait at least another year for a shot at competing in the U.S. Open.

Romo shot a 9-over 79 in local qualifying in Texas, leaving him 11 shots outside the qualifying cutoff.

The former Dallas Cowboys signal-caller is among eight athletes competing in the early stages of qualifying for this summer’s U.S. Open.

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Romo has had success on the golf course, including a win at the American Century Championship. He last reached the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying in 2010.

While Romo’s run ended, several retired MLB players are still in the hunt to advance, including two-time All-Star Tyler Clippard, former New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Hicks and ex-Mariners relief pitcher Shigetoshi Hasegawa. Hicks is married to former LPGA Tour golfer Cheyenne Woods, niece of five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

Former NFL players Danny Woodhead and Drew Olson are also among the group, while New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller and retired tennis standout Mardy Fish continue to pursue qualifying.

Local qualifying rolls on this week, with five sites set to host action on Thursday. Seven days remain before the field is shrunk down for final qualifying.

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Another notable name on the list of U.S. Open hopefuls is NHL referee Garrett Rank. This year's tournament is scheduled to tee off at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, and run from June 15 through 18.

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