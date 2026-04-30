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U.S. Open Golf

Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo falls short in US Open golf qualifying bid

Romo missed the cut by 11 shots in the first stage of qualifying

By Chantz Martin Fox News
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LIV Golf faces funding cut as Saudi Public Investment Fund pulls out Video

LIV Golf faces funding cut as Saudi Public Investment Fund pulls out

PGA Tour announcer Doug Bell discusses reports that the Saudi Public Investment Fund will cease funding the LIV Golf league after the current season, jeopardizing its future. LIV Golf has incurred reported losses between $6 and $9 billion since its 2021 launch, surprising many agents and players. This significant financial shift underscores a broader reevaluation of investment priorities by Saudi Arabia.

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Former NFL star Tony Romo’s amateur golf career has been well documented since his retirement. But the quarterback-turned-broadcaster will have to wait at least another year for a shot at competing in the U.S. Open.

Romo shot a 9-over 79 in local qualifying in Texas, leaving him 11 shots outside the qualifying cutoff.

The former Dallas Cowboys signal-caller is among eight athletes competing in the early stages of qualifying for this summer’s U.S. Open.

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Tony Romo playing a golf shot from the tee box

Tony Romo plays his shot from the second tee box during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on July 13, 2025. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Romo has had success on the golf course, including a win at the American Century Championship. He last reached the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying in 2010.

While Romo’s run ended, several retired MLB players are still in the hunt to advance, including two-time All-Star Tyler Clippard, former New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Hicks and ex-Mariners relief pitcher Shigetoshi Hasegawa. Hicks is married to former LPGA Tour golfer Cheyenne Woods, niece of five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

Aaron Hicks looks on after teeing off at Shadow Creek Golf Course

Aaron Hicks looks on after teeing off during the Capital One MLB Open at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 14, 2025. (Lucas Peltier/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Former NFL players Danny Woodhead and Drew Olson are also among the group, while New York Rangers captain J.T. Miller and retired tennis standout Mardy Fish continue to pursue qualifying.

Local qualifying rolls on this week, with five sites set to host action on Thursday. Seven days remain before the field is shrunk down for final qualifying.

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Tony Romo swinging a golf club on a golf course.

Tony Romo plays during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on July 13, 2025. (Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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Another notable name on the list of U.S. Open hopefuls is NHL referee Garrett Rank. This year's tournament is scheduled to tee off at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York, and run from June 15 through 18.

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Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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