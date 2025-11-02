Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Former Bengals star Bob Trumpy dead at 80

Trumpy was a top broadcaster after he was done playing

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Bob Trumpy, a former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver and tight end, has died, the team announced on Sunday. He was 80.

The team said Trumpy, who was also a broadcaster for several major sporting events, died at his home surrounded by his family.

Bob Trumpy catches a pass

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Bob Trumpy in action during the 1969 season. (Manny Rubio/USA Today Sports)

"I've known Bob since we started here and he had an extraordinary career as both a player and a broadcaster," Bengals team president Mike Brown said in a statement. "He was an exceptional and rare tight end who could get downfield and split zone coverages. Speed was his hallmark. He was as fast as any wide receiver and was a deep threat. That was rare for a tight end then and it's rare now.

"As a broadcaster, he made his mark both locally and nationally, and excelled at sports other than football in a career that was as successful as what he accomplished on the field. He did it all very well and I regret his passing."

Bob Trumpy in the radio booth

Jim Scott, 700 WLW-AM morning radio host for 47 years, did his final show with a packed room of family and friends. Visitors included Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil, former Cincinnati Bengal and broadcaster Bob Trumpy and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley on April 3, 2015. (Liz Dufour/The Enquirer/USA Today Network)

Trumpy was a standout college football player at Illinois and Utah. Cincinnati selected him in the 12th round of the 1968 draft. He played 10 years for the Bengals before he retired following the 1977 season.

He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and received an All-Pro nod once.

Trumpy had 298 catches for 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in 128 career games. He caught the franchise’s first-ever touchdown pass. It came against the Denver Broncos in 1968.

Bob Trumpy looks on

Bob Trumpy played his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Michael Nyerges/USA Today Network)

Trumpy was an NFL color commentator for NBC Sports in his post-playing career.

