Former Bengals star Bob Trumpy dead at 80

Bob Trumpy, a former Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver and tight end, has died, the team announced on Sunday. He was 80.

The team said Trumpy, who was also a broadcaster for several major sporting events, died at his home surrounded by his family.

"I've known Bob since we started here and he had an extraordinary career as both a player and a broadcaster," Bengals team president Mike Brown said in a statement. "He was an exceptional and rare tight end who could get downfield and split zone coverages. Speed was his hallmark. He was as fast as any wide receiver and was a deep threat. That was rare for a tight end then and it's rare now.

"As a broadcaster, he made his mark both locally and nationally, and excelled at sports other than football in a career that was as successful as what he accomplished on the field. He did it all very well and I regret his passing."

Trumpy was a standout college football player at Illinois and Utah. Cincinnati selected him in the 12th round of the 1968 draft. He played 10 years for the Bengals before he retired following the 1977 season.

He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and received an All-Pro nod once.

Trumpy had 298 catches for 4,600 yards and 35 touchdowns in 128 career games. He caught the franchise’s first-ever touchdown pass. It came against the Denver Broncos in 1968.

Trumpy was an NFL color commentator for NBC Sports in his post-playing career.