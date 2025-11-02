Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'now playing to keep his job,' NFL insider says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NFL insider on Sunday sounded the alarm on the increased pressure on the shoulders of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the organization entered a new stage.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "NFL GameDay Morning" it’s possible that Tagovailoa may not make it through the rest of the 2025 season as the starter.

"My understanding is there is a chance the Dolphins replace him as quarterback," Rapoport said. "He is now playing to keep his job. He leads the league with 11 interceptions – if this continues, do not be surprised later in the season if they go to one of his backups."

Tagovailoa’s backups include Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers.

The Dolphins lost 28-6 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes in his return to the field.

Tagovailoa was 25-of-40 with 261 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice.

The loss sparked the decision for the organization to part ways with general manager Chris Grier. The move could spark a series of moves for the Dolphins ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Though, Rapoport said it would take a major package for the team to trade coveted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa is in his sixth season with Miami. He has 1,779 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes this season. He lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the season. Darren Waller, who was starting to heat up as a target, is also missing time with an injury.

The former Alabama standout signed a four-year contract extension before the 2024 season. The deal was reportedly worth $212.4 million. He has a potential out after the 2026 season.