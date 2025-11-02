Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa 'now playing to keep his job,' NFL insider says

Tagovailoa struggled in a blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dolphins part ways with Chris Grier, Time for a change for Miami at HC & QB? | The Herd Video

Dolphins part ways with Chris Grier, Time for a change for Miami at HC & QB? | The Herd

The Miami Dolphins and GM Chris Grier have split following the Dolphins’ 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Colin Cowherd asks if it’s time for the Dolphins to also part ways with HC Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa as well.

An NFL insider on Sunday sounded the alarm on the increased pressure on the shoulders of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the organization entered a new stage.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on "NFL GameDay Morning" it’s possible that Tagovailoa may not make it through the rest of the 2025 season as the starter.

Tua Tagovailoa looks to pass

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

"My understanding is there is a chance the Dolphins replace him as quarterback," Rapoport said. "He is now playing to keep his job. He leads the league with 11 interceptions – if this continues, do not be surprised later in the season if they go to one of his backups."

Tagovailoa’s backups include Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers.

The Dolphins lost 28-6 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes in his return to the field.

Tagovailoa was 25-of-40 with 261 yards and an interception. He was sacked twice.

Tua Tagovailos talks to the media

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The loss sparked the decision for the organization to part ways with general manager Chris Grier. The move could spark a series of moves for the Dolphins ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Though, Rapoport said it would take a major package for the team to trade coveted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa is in his sixth season with Miami. He has 1,779 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes this season. He lost star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for the season. Darren Waller, who was starting to heat up as a target, is also missing time with an injury.

Tua Tagovailoa on his back

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is helped back up by teammates after being tackled during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The former Alabama standout signed a four-year contract extension before the 2024 season. The deal was reportedly worth $212.4 million. He has a potential out after the 2026 season.

