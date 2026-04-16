Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger dead at 48 after car struck by train at railroad crossing

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Former Arsenal player and Austrian goalkeeper Alex Manninger died tragically on Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was struck by a train at a railroad crossing in Salzburg, police said. He was 48.

Manninger was not immediately identified by law enforcement, but a number of his former teams released statements on social media confirming the news of his tragic passing.

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger," the team’s statement read. "All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time. Rest in peace, Alex."

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Police told The Associated Press that Manninger was involved in a fatal "traffic accident involving a local train and a car" at a railroad crossing early Thursday morning.

"Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the car’s driver, a 48-year-old man from Salzburg, had already been freed from the vehicle by first responders and was undergoing CPR. Police assisted with resuscitation efforts, including the use of a defibrillator. Despite further efforts by paramedics and an emergency physician, resuscitation was unsuccessful. The man from Salzburg succumbed to his injuries."

The details of what led to the fatal wreck were not immediately known, but police said the car was struck and dragged by a train. There were no additional injuries reported.

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The death of the former English Premier League pro sent shockwaves throughout the soccer community.

"We mourn the loss of our former player Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident," FC Red Bull Salzburg wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander."

"Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48," Liverpool added in a separate post on X. "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex's family and friends at this difficult time."

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"Today is a terribly sad day. He has left us not only as a great athlete, but as a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an extraordinary professional seriousness," Juventus said in a translated statement. "Juventus expresses its condolences for the passing of Alex Manninger and stands with the family in this moment of grief."

Manninger won the 1998 Premier League and FA Cup with Arsenal and was also a Serie A winner with Juventus. He made 33 appearances for Austria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.