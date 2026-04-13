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Former NFL player Chris Payton-Jones dead at 30 after Florida car crash

Florida officials said Payton-Jones struck a pickup truck and his vehicle caught fire before he was pronounced dead

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Former NFL defensive back Chris Payton-Jones was killed in a car crash in Florida on Saturday night, officials said. He was 30.

Payton-Jones was traveling in a vehicle when he struck a pickup truck and overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Payton-Jones’ vehicle caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX 2 Now.

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Chris Payton-Jones posing in St. Louis Battlehawks uniform in Arlington Texas

Chris Payton-Jones of the St. Louis Battlehawks poses for a portrait in Arlington, Texas, on March 7, 2024. (Fox Sports/UFL/Getty Images)

He played for four NFL teams between 2018 and 2021 before he played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He then joined the St. Louis BattleHawks of the United Football League (UFL).

The UFL released a statement on his death.

"The United Football League is in mourning after the tragic passing of former St. Louis Battlehawks Defensive Back Chris Payton-Jones. Chris was a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room, who demonstrated the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience throughout his career.

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Cornerback Chris Jones warming up on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Cornerback Chris Jones of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 29, 2019. (Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

"As importantly, Chris was always a bright soul who everyone throughout the league enjoyed spending time with off-the-field during his three-year tenure. From fan appearances and media engagements to his own content creation and openness to share the highs and lows of his personal journey, Chris carried himself with humility and integrity. Our condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and all others who are impacted by this loss."

Payton-Jones was a standout collegiate player at Nebraska. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He then played for the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

He played in 29 NFL games and had 48 tackles and seven pass breakups.

St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Chris Payton-Jones standing on the field waiting for play to resume

St. Louis Battlehawks cornerback Chris Payton-Jones waits for play to resume during a game against the Memphis Showboats at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Mo., on April 20, 2024. (Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire)

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He played 18 regular-season games for the BattleHawks, recording 56 tackles and two interceptions.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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