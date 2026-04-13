Former NFL player Chris Payton-Jones dead at 30 after Florida car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL defensive back Chris Payton-Jones was killed in a car crash in Florida on Saturday night, officials said. He was 30.

Payton-Jones was traveling in a vehicle when he struck a pickup truck and overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Payton-Jones’ vehicle caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FOX 2 Now.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He played for four NFL teams between 2018 and 2021 before he played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He then joined the St. Louis BattleHawks of the United Football League (UFL).

The UFL released a statement on his death.

"The United Football League is in mourning after the tragic passing of former St. Louis Battlehawks Defensive Back Chris Payton-Jones. Chris was a beloved teammate and leader in the locker room, who demonstrated the importance of hard work, determination, and resilience throughout his career.

REX CULPEPPER, FORMER SYRACUSE QUARTERBACK, DEAD AT 28 FROM INJURIES IN GEORGIA DIRT BIKE CRASH

"As importantly, Chris was always a bright soul who everyone throughout the league enjoyed spending time with off-the-field during his three-year tenure. From fan appearances and media engagements to his own content creation and openness to share the highs and lows of his personal journey, Chris carried himself with humility and integrity. Our condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, and all others who are impacted by this loss."

Payton-Jones was a standout collegiate player at Nebraska. He joined the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. He then played for the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

He played in 29 NFL games and had 48 tackles and seven pass breakups.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He played 18 regular-season games for the BattleHawks, recording 56 tackles and two interceptions.