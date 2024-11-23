Former All-Pro Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he used to soak ankles in teammates' urine to stay healthy

Chad "Ochocino" Johnson missed just 10 games in his illustrious 11-year career, and now he's spilling his secrets.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver revealed on the "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast an odd way of keeping his ankles healthy.

Johnson would soak his ankles in his teammates' warm urine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The podcast brought up a video of Johnson discussing the remedy from a podcast in 2016.

"You know what I did for ankle sprains?" the former wide receiver said at the time. "I would collect warm urine from my teammates, heat it up and put my ankle in it for 30 minutes."

"Yeah, that worked," he nonchalantly recalled to the podcast this week.

Johnson would soak his ankles for 30 minutes.

"There's a reason I never been injured — home remedies," he said, admitting there was no "science" behind it. I'm sitting here living proof."

Johnson said his grandmother told him about the secret sauce, and, apparently, it was pretty easy to convince his teammates to help.

"It's a good thing. This is how I was able to collect it all at one time, right? You got team meetings in the morning, right? Everybody. 'Hey y'all, boy, do me a favor, boy. My ankle kind of f---ed up, I need you to all y'all to drink water at one time. So, when we break meeting, if y'all pee it's a bucket in the bathroom.' Boom. Y'all all peeing that bucket for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ochocinco" was a six-time Pro Bowler and had seven 1,000-yard seasons. He retired with 766 catches (41st all-time), 11,059 yards (38th) and 67 touchdowns (T-56th). The 46-year-old has been eligible for Canton since 2017 but has yet to receive the call.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.