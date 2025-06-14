Former Alabama track star Eliud Kipsang dead at 28 after suffering cardiac arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Alabama track star Eliud Kipsang has died just days after he suffered cardiac arrest, the university announced. He was 28.

Kipsang, who was born in Kenya and is a current holder of several program records, went into cardiac arrest on Friday, June 6, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up on behalf of his family. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, but died just days later on Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Eliud Kipsang, one of the most gifted athletes ever to wear crimson and white," head coach Dan Waters said in a statement provided by the university.

"His impact on our program extended far beyond records and championships; he was a beloved teammate, a brother to so many and a dear friend to me, personally. On behalf of the entire Alabama family, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. The running community has lost a remarkable soul."

Kipsang won gold at the 2021 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships in men’s 1,500m and the SEC Cross Country Championships. That same year, he was named SEC Runner of the Year.

The following season he set the collegiate record in the men’s 1,500m, and his time of 3:33.74 still remains a top five collegiate time.

Kipsang still holds three program records in both indoor and outdoor events and has six top-10, all-time placements in Alabama history.

