College Football

Former Prairie View A&M football player Jackson Bailey dead at 22

Bailey also played at Louisiana-Monroe, where he appeared in 9 games

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former Prairie View A&M football player and Texas native Jackson Bailey has died, the university announced this week. He was just 22. 

The Panthers’ athletics department shared a lengthy post announcing Bailey’s passing on Tuesday. Bailey was a member of Prairie View A&M football during the 2023-2024 season, but he did not appear in any official games that season. 

Prairie View A&M helmet

Prairie View A&M Panthers helmet on the sideline during the first half at Kyle Field on Nov. 20, 2021. (Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

"The Prairie View A&M University Department of Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, teammates, and fraternity brothers of Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey, a cherished member of the Panther football program and the PVAMU community," the statement read. 

"His favorite words to live by were: ‘God got me.’ These words guided his path on and off the field." 

Details surrounding Bailey’s death were not immediately known. 

FORMER COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER CAMERON WOODALL, 26, DIES IN MISSISSIPPI AFTER ATV CRASH

Bailey was a standout linebacker at Red Oak High School in DeSoto, Texas, where he earned 5A Division I all-state honors his senior year, when he registered 64 tackles and four interceptions. He moved on to play at Arizona, where he redshirted his freshman year. 

He then transferred to Louisiana-Monroe, where he appeared in nine games. He recorded 14 tackles and one quarterback hurry during the 2022-2023 season. 

Close up of an american football on the field, players in the background

Former Prairie View A&M linebacker Jackson Bailey earned 5A Division I all-state honors at Red Oak High School in DeSoto, Texas, his senior year. (iStock)

According to Prairie View A&M University, Bailey transferred to be closer to home his junior year. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.