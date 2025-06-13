Former Prairie View A&M football player Jackson Bailey dead at 22

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Prairie View A&M football player and Texas native Jackson Bailey has died, the university announced this week. He was just 22.

The Panthers’ athletics department shared a lengthy post announcing Bailey’s passing on Tuesday. Bailey was a member of Prairie View A&M football during the 2023-2024 season, but he did not appear in any official games that season.

"The Prairie View A&M University Department of Athletics extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, teammates, and fraternity brothers of Jackson ‘Jacks’ Bailey, a cherished member of the Panther football program and the PVAMU community," the statement read.

"His favorite words to live by were: ‘God got me.’ These words guided his path on and off the field."

Details surrounding Bailey’s death were not immediately known.

Bailey was a standout linebacker at Red Oak High School in DeSoto, Texas, where he earned 5A Division I all-state honors his senior year, when he registered 64 tackles and four interceptions. He moved on to play at Arizona, where he redshirted his freshman year.

He then transferred to Louisiana-Monroe, where he appeared in nine games. He recorded 14 tackles and one quarterback hurry during the 2022-2023 season.

According to Prairie View A&M University, Bailey transferred to be closer to home his junior year.