Follow the action from UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Hunt

Two of the UFCs most accomplished knockout artist go toe-to-toe tonight when sixth-ranked Derrick Lewis battles seventh-ranked Mark Hunt in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Auckland, New Zealand.

Lewis has blasted through the competition in his last six fights, racking up five KO/TKOs en route to his showdown against Hunt, a former title challenger, who looks to jump into the top 5 with a strong win in front of a hometown crowd.

In the co-main event, former Olympian Dan Kelly tries to keep his improbable four-fight win streak alive. Kelly, 39, cracked the middleweight ranking with his win over Rashad Evans and looks to build on that momentum on fight night. His opponent, Derek Brunson, is reeling from the first losing streak of his career and knows that another on Saturday could see him fall completely out of the top 10.

The main card is also highlighted by an action-packed flyweight scrap between Ben Nguyen and Tim Elliott, as well as a heavyweight slugfest between Ion Cutelaba and Henrique da Silva.

You wont want to miss a minute of the action, starting at 8PM/5PM ETPT on FS1 before the main card gets underway on the same channel at 10PM/7PM. Keep locked here for blow-by-blow coverage of the event and stick around afterwards for all your UFC Auckland news, results and analysis.

