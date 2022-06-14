Expand / Collapse search
Floyd Mayweather to fight another exhibition bout in Japan

Floyd Mayweather has occasionally fought in exhibition matches since his retirement

Associated Press
Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

Promoters on Tuesday said the bout is scheduled for September. The rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference announcing an exhibition boxing bout against mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at The M Resort on June 13, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference announcing an exhibition boxing bout against mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura at The M Resort on June 13, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions. Just over three years ago in Japan he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.