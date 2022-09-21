Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Conor McGregor
Published

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims he and Conor McGregor will face off in 2023 boxing match

Mayweather shared that the details of the fight are in the works

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Road to riches, wins, and McGregor Video

Floyd Mayweather Jr.: Road to riches, wins, and McGregor

Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Jr.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Floyd Mayweather Jr. claims that he will enter the ring in 2023 for a rematch with Conor McGregor. 

The two first fought in Las Vegas in August 2017. The fight went 10 rounds, with Mayweather coming out on top with a TKO. 

The details of the 2023 fight are still in the works, but according to Mayweather, the plans are almost set. Mayweather spoke with Sportsmail about the potential fight. 

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. OFFERS $100,000 REWARD AFTER HE SAYS LAS VEGAS HOME WAS BURGLARIZED: ‘IT'S DISTURBING' 

The first match-up between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor was in 2017.

The first match-up between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor was in 2017. ( Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition." 

"I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment," he added. 

"So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard, such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself," he continued.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR GETS BIG PAYDAY AFTER POIRIER-MCGREGOR BOUT

Floyd Mayweather Jr. came out victorious during the 2017 fight, defeating Conor McGregor after 10 rounds.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. came out victorious during the 2017 fight, defeating Conor McGregor after 10 rounds. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Since Mayweather's last fight against McGregor in 2017, he has had exhibition fights with Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul and Don Moore. 

At UFC 264, McGregor suffered a leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier. He has not fought since his 2021 injury. 

Shortly after the news of the fight surfaced, McGregor expressed his feelings about the match with two simple words. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. could fight once again in 2023.

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. could fight once again in 2023. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

McGregor posted a photo of the two in the ring to his Instagram and captioned it with a peace sign emoji and the words, "#notinterested."

Mayweather will be taking on Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition fight in Japan this weekend. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 