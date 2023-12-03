Expand / Collapse search
Florida State Seminoles

Florida State's Jordan Travis expresses faith in teammates despite injury: 'God has a different plan for me'

Travis was on the sideline as the Seminoles won the ACC title

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jordan Travis’ final season at Florida State ended with a devastating injury against North Alabama for the Seminoles and on Saturday he was forced to watch the team’s ACC title win from the sideline.

Behind third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, Florida State topped Louisville 16-6. Travis talked about the confidence he had in his teammates before the game and believed God would come through for them in the end.

Jordan Travis holds ACC title

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis, a day after having surgery, holds the football trophy with his teammates during the ACC Football Championship Game against the Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 2, 2023, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Those are my best friends. I talk to them every single day and texted both of them last night," he said Saturday of Glenn and the injured Tate Rodemaker, via TheOsceola.com. "I just let them know I can't wait to watch them go out and perform. I know who they are and what type of players they are and how much they will want to win. That's the biggest thing about this quarterback room."

Jordan Travis vs Florida

Jordan Travis of the Florida State Seminoles walks with crutches before the Florida Gators game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Travis acknowledged that, with the season-ending injury he suffered, God might have a different plan for him.

"We always talk about winning, being a leader, the toughness and those guys do a great job with that," he said. "I have all the faith in the world in them. A bunch of guys that have been waiting for their opportunity, man. I've been waiting to watch them succeed. At the end of the day, I wish I could be out there with the guys, but God has a different plan for me. I'm ready to see whoever goes out there today, just go out there and ball, because I know who they are. 

Jordan Travis vs Miami

Jordan Travis of the Florida State Seminoles reacts during the Miami Hurricanes game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Nov. 11, 2023 in Tallahassee. ( James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"At the end of the day, I didn't have to do too much when you have Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson. Trey Benson. I could go on and on about all the guys on this football team. It makes your job easy. Just give those guys a chance, don't try to do too much and be you."

After the win, Florida State now plays the waiting game.

