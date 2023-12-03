Florida State's Jordan Travis expresses faith in teammates despite injury: 'God has a different plan for me'

Jordan Travis’ final season at Florida State ended with a devastating injury against North Alabama for the Seminoles and on Saturday he was forced to watch the team’s ACC title win from the sideline.

Behind third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, Florida State topped Louisville 16-6. Travis talked about the confidence he had in his teammates before the game and believed God would come through for them in the end.

"Those are my best friends. I talk to them every single day and texted both of them last night," he said Saturday of Glenn and the injured Tate Rodemaker, via TheOsceola.com. "I just let them know I can't wait to watch them go out and perform. I know who they are and what type of players they are and how much they will want to win. That's the biggest thing about this quarterback room."

Travis acknowledged that, with the season-ending injury he suffered, God might have a different plan for him.

"We always talk about winning, being a leader, the toughness and those guys do a great job with that," he said. "I have all the faith in the world in them. A bunch of guys that have been waiting for their opportunity, man. I've been waiting to watch them succeed. At the end of the day, I wish I could be out there with the guys, but God has a different plan for me. I'm ready to see whoever goes out there today, just go out there and ball, because I know who they are.

"At the end of the day, I didn't have to do too much when you have Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson. Trey Benson. I could go on and on about all the guys on this football team. It makes your job easy. Just give those guys a chance, don't try to do too much and be you."

After the win, Florida State now plays the waiting game.