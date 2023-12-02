Florida State wins ACC championship game, further dramatizing College Football Playoff selections

The College Football Playoff committee's nightmares have come true.

No. 4 Florida State took home the ACC title on Saturday with their 16-6 win over No. 10 Louisville.

The first half was, for the lack of a better term, ugly, as the only score was a Florida State field goal. There were 11 punts, a turnover on downs, and a missed field goal, and both teams combined for just 34 yards of offense on the first nine drives of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Louisville kicked a field goal to tie the game at three on their first drive out of halftime, but after Lawrance Toafili found a hole and ran for 73 yards, he found the end zone on his next rush, giving Florida State a 10-3 lead with 6:20 left in the third.

The Cardinals had to settle for a field goal early in the fourth to cut their deficit to four, and after basically sacking the punter on 4th and long in FSU's own end of the field while sending the house to block the kick, Louisville was in business.

However, Jack Plummer threw an interception into the end zone, resulting in a touchback with just over 10 minutes to go.

Both teams then exchanged punts, and with 3:13 to go, Florida State knocked a field goal to go up six. When Lousiville got the ball back, they didn't get a first down, all but icing the game. The Seminoles knocked a 40-yard field goal for an added bonus, as rain started to pour down in Charlotte.

ALABAMA'S NICK SABAN SAYS CRIMSON TIDE 'DESERVING' OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Toafili rushed for 118 yards on his 10 carries, while Trey Benson added another 67 yards on 18 rushes.

No. 7 Texas won the Big 12 title handily on Saturday, putting their name in the discussion. However, No. 8 Alabama made things very interesting, as they upset No. 1 Georgia, the back-to-back defending national champions who had won 29 games in a row, in the SEC title game.

It also is certainly not out of the question that the Bulldogs' resume, despite the loss, is enough to keep them in the playoff.

So, there are two teams for four spots, as Michigan and Washington figure to be ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas will find out their fate on Sunday afternoon.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.