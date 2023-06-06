Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Florida reporter stiff-arms Golden Knights' fan attempting to interrupt live broadcast of Stanley Cup Finals

Samantha Rivera's quick thinking drew Derrick Henry comparisons

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

A local Florida-based reporter channeled her inner Derrick Henry when on Monday night an overzealous Las Vegas Golden Knights fan attempted to interrupt a live broadcast after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals. 

CBS News Miami reporter Samantha Rivera was on-air discussing the Golden Knights’ 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers when a fan attempted to interrupt her.

Vegas Golden Knights fans

General view of fans in the stands during the pre-game show prior to Game Two of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights on June 5, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Nope, nope. That’s the kind of fan you don’t want to be, right," Rivera said, giving him her best stiff arm.  

GOLDEN KNIGHTS BLOW OUT PANTHERS, 7-2, IN GAME 2 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINALS

And then, without missing a beat, Rivera carried on with her post-game coverage. 

"Let’s get into the highlights here." 

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) gets past Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the second half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Social media users instantly caught on to similarities between Rivera’s attempts to thwart the fan and Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry. 

"Samantha ‘Derrick Henry’ Rivera," one account tweeted. 

Even the NFL drew comparisons to Henry when in 2020 he stiff-armed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman. 

Florida was torched for a second consecutive game, losing to Vegas on Monday to fall into a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.