Florida pulls away from Auburn in Final Four battle to reach championship game

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points to lead Florida

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
The Florida Gators are heading to the national championship game for the first time since 2007.

Florida pulled off a 79-73 victory over Auburn in the Final Four Saturday night to clinch the first spot in the title game. 

The Gators await the winner of Duke vs. Houston. 

Florida's Alex Condon

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon attempts to block a shot by Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) in a Final Four game during the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.  (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points to lead Florida and had a driving layup with 2:24 left after Australian big man Alex Condon drew a charge against Johni Broome, the other All-American in the national semifinal who was dealing with an injured right elbow.

After a record 14 SEC teams made this NCAA Tournament, seven reached the Sweet 16. SEC teams also made up half of the Elite Eight and a Final Four filled with No. 1 seeds.

ODDSMAKER GIVES INSIGHT INTO HOW BETTORS HAVE FARED WITH MOSTLY UPSET-FREE MARCH MADNESS

scramble for ball

Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin and Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson (31) dive for a loose ball during the second half in a Final Four meeting during the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.  (Scott Wachter/Imagn Images)

The Gators will have a chance Monday night to win the SEC’s first title since Kentucky in 2012. Florida takes an 11-game winning streak into the title game at the Alamodome against either Duke or Houston.

florida players celebrate

Forward Sam Alexis and center Micah Handlogten of the Florida Gators celebrate after defeating the Auburn Tigers in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.  (Robert Deutsch/Imagn Images)

Auburn (32-6), in its second Final Four with coach Bruce Pearl, was the tournament's top overall seed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.