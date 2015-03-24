Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Florida benches QB Jeff Driskel, will start freshman Treon Harris against Georgia next week

By | Associated Press
  • de519bf6-
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2014, file photo, Florida head coach Will Muschamp, center, leaves the field after losing to Missouri 42-13 in an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla. With his job on the line, Florida coach Will Muschamp is turning to freshman quarterback Treon Harris. Muschamp says Harris will start next week against Georgia in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux, FIle) (The Associated Press)

  • 1edcc5db-
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE- In this Oct. 18, 2014, file photo, Florida head coach Will Muschamp paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Gainesville, Fla. With his job on the line, Muschamp is turning to freshman quarterback Treon Harris. Muschamp says Harris will start next week against Georgia in Jacksonville. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (The Associated Press)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With his job on the line, Florida coach Will Muschamp is turning to freshman quarterback Treon Harris.

Muschamp says Harris will start next week against Georgia in Jacksonville.

The move means the Gators (3-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) have benched fourth-year junior Jeff Driskel, who has 12 turnovers the last four games.

Driskel has an ankle injury, but the decision has more to do with getting more out of Florida's struggling offense. The Gators rank 119th in the country in total offense.

Florida had six turnovers in a 42-13 loss to Missouri on Saturday.

Driskel has completed 53 percent of his passes for 928 yards this season, with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Harris is 12-of-18 passing for 263 yards, with three TDs and an INT.