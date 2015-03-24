Florida benches QB Jeff Driskel, will start freshman Treon Harris against Georgia next week

next Image 1 of 2

With his job on the line, Florida coach Will Muschamp is turning to freshman quarterback Treon Harris.

Muschamp says Harris will start next week against Georgia in Jacksonville.

The move means the Gators (3-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) have benched fourth-year junior Jeff Driskel, who has 12 turnovers the last four games.

Driskel has an ankle injury, but the decision has more to do with getting more out of Florida's struggling offense. The Gators rank 119th in the country in total offense.

Florida had six turnovers in a 42-13 loss to Missouri on Saturday.

Driskel has completed 53 percent of his passes for 928 yards this season, with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Harris is 12-of-18 passing for 263 yards, with three TDs and an INT.