Final Four 2022: North Carolina narrowly defeats Duke in classic thriller, heads to national championship

North Carolina and Duke added another legendary chapter in their rivalry on Saturday night.

In an epic Final Four matchup that will go down as one of the classics in NCAA men’s basketball history, North Carolina defeated Duke 81-77 and will head to the national championship game against Kansas on Monday night at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Caleb Love came through in the clutch for the Tar Heels at the end.

With the Tar Heels up one basket, Love hit a big three-pointer to put the team up four 78-74. Duke’s Jeremy Roach drove down to respond with a lay-up. But it would Love’s free throws that would end up sealing the game for North Carolina and put the Tar Heels back in the national title game.

Love finished with a game-high 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor. He had four rebounds and one assist in the game.

Three other North Carolina players were in double-figures in scoring. Armando Bacot finished with a double-double putting up 11 points and 21 rebounds. He fouled out of the contest.

R.J. Davis added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Brady Manek, who had a few clutch shots down the stretch, had 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks.