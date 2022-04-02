Final Four 2022: Kansas outlasts Villanova to move into national title game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kansas defeated Villanova on Saturday night 81-65 to get to the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

It’s the first national title game the Jayhawks are set to appear in since 2012. Kansas has not won a national title since 2008. The team awaits the winner of the Duke and North Carolina game in the other Final Four matchup, who were set to play next at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas went wire-to-wire for the win. The Jayhawks took an 11-point lead into the half and never looked back. The Jayhawks built up a 19-point lead at one point and were able to hold off a late run from the Wildcats.

The Jayhawks shot 53% from the floor and 54% from beyond the arc. The team out-rounded Villanova 35-28. Both statistical categories proved to be among the big difference-makers in the game.

LEGENDARY BASKETBALL HALL OF FAMER JULIUS ERVING TALKS MARCH MADNESS, WHAT IT TAKES TO WIN IT ALL

David McCormack, who had a big second-half dunk over Villanova defenders, led the way for the Jayhawks with 25 points and nine rebounds. He was 10-of-12 from the field.

Kansas’ offense was buoyed by Ochai Agbaji ‘s 21 points and Jalen Wilson’s 11 points. Christian Brown added 10 points as well. Wilson finished with 12 rebounds and five assists in his stat line. Remy Martin, who had been a sparkplug off the bench, was held to only three points.

Charles Barkley, who has been a broadcaster during then national championship, was impressed by what he saw from Kansas. He said despite an average showing from some guys he believed Kansas was going to "win a national championship."

Obviously, that remains to be seen.

Collin Gillespie led the way for Villanova with 17 points. Brandon Slater had 16 and Caleb Daniels, who got hot in the second half, had 13 points and five rebounds. Villanova will be denied another national championship appearance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas, which is the last No. 1 seed remaining in the tournament, lost in 2012 to Kentucky. The team beat Memphis in over time in 2008 to capture their third national title.