Figure skating community mourns the loss of legend Dick Button in the wake of D.C. plane crash tragedy

The figure skating community experienced immense grief this week after 14 members of the community were tragically killed in a midair aircraft collision in Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.

Their loss came just a day before two-time Olympic gold medalist Dick Button, a pioneer in the sport who would also go on to have a legendary broadcasting career, died at 95.

"On this terrible, sad day for figure skating with the loss of young upcoming talent and their family members and coaches in the plane crash, I am further heartbroken with the loss of figure skating legend, my friend, Dick Button," Brian Boitano, who won a gold medal in the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, wrote in a post on social media.

"RIP, Dick Button," former American sports reporter Michele Tafoya said in another post.

"I like to think you went to heaven in time to welcome the young skaters and coaches who perished in Wednesday’s tragedy. May you all glide among the stars together."

A winner of two Olympic gold medals, five consecutive world championships, seven straight U.S. titles, and three-straight North American titles, Button was one of the most accomplished men’s figure skaters.

He was the first to land a double axel and triple jump in competition, both leading to victory at the Olympics. After his skating career ended, Button would enter the world of broadcasting, eventually earning the name "The Voice of Figure Skating."

Button died Thursday in North Salem, New York, his family confirmed Thursday.

"U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of the legendary Dick Button," the organization said in a statement. "The two-time Olympic champion’s pioneering style & award-winning television commentary revolutionized figure skating. His legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones."

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton spoke about Wednesday’s tragedy and loss of Button, a good friend, in an appearance on TODAY Friday.

Hamilton was in Wichita, Kansas, at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and was familiar with some of the victims in Wednesday’s crash, including world champion pairs skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov .

"It’s just been beyond anything I can handle," a tearful Hamilton said of the losses.