World champion Russian figure skaters aboard flight involved in midair collision, Kremlin says

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov competed in 2 Olympic Games

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were a Russian figure skating pair who competed in multiple Olympic Games and medaled in multiple world championships.

The Kremlin said Thursday the figure skating stars were among those aboard an American Airlines flight that collided with a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan International Airport on Wednesday night.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov in the midst

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were killed in a plane crash, the Kremlin said. (Reuters)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Shishkova and Naumov were on the plane.

"Unfortunately, we see that this sad information is being confirmed. There were other fellow citizens there. Bad news today from Washington. We are sorry and send condolences to the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in the plane crash," he said.

It was Naumov’s coach who introduced the pair in 1985, wanting them to work together despite Naumov rebuffing the idea at first. They began to work together in 1987 and competed and won bronze in the 1991 European Championships while representing the former Soviet Union. The pair would go on to win two more bronze and silver medals in the event.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov win silver

From left to right, in pairs are silver medalists Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia, gold medalists Radka Kovarikova and Rene Novotny of the Czech Republic, and bronze medalists Jenni Meno and Todd Sand of the United States. (Reuters)

Shishkova and Naumov earned accolades on the world stage as well. At the 1993 World Championships, the two earned a bronze medal. The following year in Chiba, Japan, the two picked up their first gold medal. They finished with a silver in 1995 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The pair competed in the 1992 Olympics in Albertville, France, and the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. They finished in fifth in 1992 and fourth in 1994.

Shishkova and Naumov married in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in 1995, and they moved to Connecticut. They had a son, Maxim, who competed in men’s singles in the U.S.

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov in Japan

German runner-ups in the pairs Mandy Wotzel, left, and Ingo Steuer (2nd L) with winners Evgenia Shishkova, right, and Vadim Naumov wave to fans in the awarding ceremony of the NHK Trophy Figure Skating Grand Prix in Nagoya, Japan. (Reuters)

The Russian pair were listed as professional pairs coaches on the Skating Club of Boston’s website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.