Fight world reacts after UFC 283: Jamahal Hill wins light heavyweight championship, Glover Teixeira retires

The fight world swiftly reacted after UFC fighter Jamahal Hill defeated Glover Teixeira in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 283 Saturday night, capturing the light heavyweight championship and cementing his place at the top of the division.

The challenger winning the wildly one-sided affair was not the only surprise that evening as the former champ also left his gloves in the Octagon, signaling his retirement from the sport.

"Glover has had a stellar career and has nothing else to prove," UFC #5 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson tweeted. "Major inspiring career! Thanks legend!"

"Thank you @gloverteixeira," former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping tweeted. "Legend personified."

"Incredible career @gloverteixeira," UFC lightweight Anthony "Showtime" Pettis added, calling Teixeria "a true legend."

Hill’s striking was on full display throughout the five-round contest as the new belt holder emerged victorious via a unanimous decision over a battered Teixeira.

The teary-eyed new champ embraced his coaches after the bout in celebration of the biggest fight of his career.

Hill received his own praise from former UFC champions Jon Jones and Justin Gaethje and others.

Teixeira and Hill won Fight of the Night.

Teixeira remained in the contest til the final bell but was unsuccessful in winning back a championship he won for the first time at UFC 267. After losing the belt at UFC 275, Texeiria was given another shot at the vacated title but was unable to overcome Hill.

After the fight, the Brazilian veteran said his toughness got him to the end but that he can no longer "keep up anymore."

"In reality though, I think I’m too tough for my own good," Teixeira explained in the middle of the Octagon. "I can’t keep up anymore. I’m gonna focus my energy on [middleweight champ] Alex Pereira. He’s gonna keep his belt for a while and go up to light heavyweight. It’s an honor to put the gloves down on the same night as Shogun."

Maurício "Shogun" Rua, also a Brazilian veteran and former light heavyweight champion, retired earlier in the night following his loss to Ihor Potieria.

Teixeira is widely remarked as a legend of the sport and retires with a 16-7 record in UFC.

His record includes wins over former UFC light heavyweight champions Jan Blachowicz, Rashad Evans, Quinton Jackson, as well as Ryan Bader, who is a former champion in different divisions for Bellator.

Also at UFC 283, Moreno defended his flyweight belt via doctor's stoppage between the third and fourth rounds, and welterweight Gilbert Burns picked up a crucial submission victory over Neil "The Haitian Sensation" Magny.