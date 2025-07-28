Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever's Sophie Cunningham turns heads with 'hot girls' message before game

Fever won the game over the Chicago Sky

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham made another fashion statement before the team’s win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon.

Cunningham walked into the United Center for the game with a message emblazoned across her T-shirt.

Sophie Cunningham arrives to the game

Sophie Cunningham, #8 of the Indiana Fever, arrives to the arena before the game against the Chicago Sky on July 27, 2025 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

"Hot Girls Eat Arby’s," the message read. She wore black leather shorts to go along with her outfit.

It’s far from the first time that Cunningham has gone viral for some of the outfits she has worn on gameday. Going back to her days with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham was turning heads and making basketball followers give her a second look.

"I do think it's super cool that people are interested in what we do off the court now," she told Fox News Digital last September. "Our tunnel fits have been a fashion show, and people are so excited and intrigued about what we're going to wear."

Sophie Cunningham drives to the basket

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, #8, drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen, #9, during the first half at the United Center in Chicago on July 27, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

More importantly for Cunningham and the Fever, Indiana won the game 93-78.

Cunningham started the game and played for 31 minutes. She scored five points, had two steals and one rebound as the Fever improved to 14-12.

Kelsey Mitchell broke out with 35 points on 12-of-19 from the floor.

Indiana has been without Caitlin Clark since before the All-Star break. Clark has been dealing with a groin injury with no timetable for her return.

Sophie Cunningham looks to pass

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, #8, works the floor against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Fever are in the middle of the pack in the standings. They are one game behind the Seattle Storm for fifth place.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.