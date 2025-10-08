Fever's Sophie Cunningham says she hasn't watched 'a lick' of WNBA Finals amid drama with commissioner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Cunningham said last week that she would likely not watch any of the WNBA Finals in order to distance herself from the "toxicity" of the league this past season. On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever guard confirmed she hadn’t watched the first two games of the series.

Cunningham was surprised to learn that the Las Vegas Aces had taken a 2-0 lead over her former team, the Phoenix Mercury, when discussing the Finals during the latest episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something."

"Hell no. I haven’t watched a lick of the WNBA. I don’t know what’s going on. I talked to my teammates the day that we did exit interviews and all that. I need a cleanse. I’m booking vacations," she said.

"I really just do need a break from it. Good luck to whoever’s going to win, I honestly don’t care who wins this Finals. And I don’t – I’ll be quiet. I’m stopping myself."

Last week, Cunningham indicated that she would likely not watch the Finals, citing the "drama-filled" season she and her Fever teammates had to endure.

"I don’t even know if I’m going to watch. I’m over it. I need a break from the toxicity of the WNBA. It’s been a drama-filled season for multiple reasons," she said. "I’m drained."

In addition to the number of injuries that plagued the Fever, including Cunningham’s own season-ending injury, the veteran guard was among the several WNBA players to publicly call out the league and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over concerns about officiating and the ongoing collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

"I’m just tired of our league. They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. I think there are a lot of people in positions of power in the WNBA, who they might be really great businesspeople, but they don’t know s--- about basketball. And that’s gotta change," Cunningham said during her exit interview last week.

"I think it’s pretty shameful that she always makes it about her, Cathy, when it should have nothing to do with her," she added about Engelbert.

Despite her disappointment with the leadership in the league and officiating this past season, Cunningham spoke highly of her first season in Indiana.

"Our locker room was so close-knit and so fun and just so full of love that, like, I’ve never been a part of a locker room like that, ever, and it was awesome. It was also the season from hell because of the injury bug, but through it all I’m grateful. I think the relationship and the memories this team created is going to be one for a lifetime."

