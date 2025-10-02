Caitlin Clark calls for 'great leadership'; Sophie Cunningham doubles down on WNBA commissioner condemnation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark emphasized the need for "great leadership" amid the controversy that has engulfed the WNBA following alleged remarks made by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Meanwhile, teammate Sophie Cunningham doubled down on her damnation of Engelbert, saying the league is "failing" its players.

The two Fever stars addressed the situation during their exit interviews on Thursday.

Clark, who missed the majority of her sophomore campaign due to a groin and ankle injury, said she was unaware of the remarks Engelbert allegedly made during a conversation with Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and has not spoken to the commissioner since.

Collier claimed during her exit interview Tuesday that Engelbert made patronizing comments about player concerns, including officiating and compensation. With regard to player injuries like Clark’s, Collier claimed Engelbert said, "Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."

"I have great respect for Phee, and I think she made a lot of very valid points. And I think what people need to understand [is that] we need great leadership in this time across all levels," Clark said in response.

"This is, straight up, the most important moment in this league’s history," she continued. "This is a moment we have to capitalize on."

Clark was asked what good leadership looked like to her, and the former Iowa standout said "relationships," seemingly hinting at the disconnect between Engelbert and the league’s players.

"I think for me, and I have said this many times, it is all about relationships, and that’s the truth. And I know that’s really hard to say in professional sports. But whether it's a relationship with your front office, whether it's a relationship with the commissioner of the league, whether it's your relationship with your teammates – that’s the most important thing in leadership."

Cunningham, for her part, spoke more directly about the situation.

"I’m just tired of our league. They need to step up and be better. Our leadership from top to bottom needs to be held accountable. I think there are a lot of people in positions of power in the WNBA, who they might be really great businesspeople, but they don’t know s--- about basketball. And that’s gotta change."

The former Phoenix Mercury star, who joined the Fever during the offseason, focused primarily on officiating this past season.

"The game’s not fun to watch because everyone’s just trying to kill each other because that’s how you’re going to survive, otherwise you get injured."

Cunningham went on to say that the leadership in the WNBA is "failing us."

"Not really a fan of our leadership in the W. I just think they’re failing us as a league. Definitely failing us as players. Everything that Phee said, we all feel that way, and we’re all going to back her. And I think it’s pretty strong coming from her."

Cunningham took another shot at Engelbert when asked specifically about Engelbert's alleged remarks about Clark.

"I think it’s pretty shameful that she always makes it about her, Cathy, when it should have nothing to do with her."

The players’ association and the WNBA agreed to an eight-year agreement in 2020, but last year the WNBPA voted to opt out of the agreement early. The current agreement is due to expire Oct. 31.