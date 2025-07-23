Fever star Sophie Cunningham hit with fine from WNBA for TikTok video criticizing referees

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham has not shied away from speaking her mind this season, but this time, the WNBA is hitting her wallet for it.

Cunningham revealed that a recent TikTok post, where she called out "some refs" in the WNBA, led to a $500 fine.

"I got fined $500 for this TikTok," Cunningham wrote on X with laughing emojis. "[I don’t know] why this is funny to me…like ok [thumb emoji] you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now."

In the video, Cunningham wrote "@ some refs" and was lip-syncing the lyrics from pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s song "Manchild."

"Stupid. Or is it slow? Maybe, it’s useless," the song went as Cunningham lip-synced the words.

While she didn’t elaborate, the "more important things to be worried about" that Cunningham likely referenced may pertain to the players’ current message surrounding the ongoing negotiations between the league and the players’ union over a new collective bargaining agreement.

WNBA players have expressed a desire for more money, which was on full display with t-shirts reading "Pay Us What You Owe Us" before the All-Star Game last weekend.

Cunningham may not have been playing in the game, but she recently brought WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert into a conversation with a reporter.

"You can just tell Cathy to pay us, and then we can have a discussion," Cunningham said when asked whether the WNBA season is too long or too short.

Cunningham, who has taken on the role of enforcer with the Fever, has called out referees and the league in the past for not protecting superstar teammate Caitlin Clark.

She threw a jab last month when talking about her fiery nature on the court, specifically when she came to the defense of Clark against the Connecticut Sun. She got into a brawl with Sun guard Jacy Sheldon, who poked Clark in the eye earlier in the game. They were both ejected from the game with 40 seconds left, but Cunningham wasn’t done airing out her grievances at the time.

"During that, it was just part of the game. I think the refs had a lot to do with that," she said. "It was a build-up for a couple years now of them just not protecting the star player of the WNBA. At the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do."

Cunningham has received a large following on social media since joining the Fever this season after six years playing for the Phoenix Mercury. Over 19 games this season (two starts), she has averaged 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and is shooting 40% from three-point territory in her 23.5 minutes per game off the bench.

