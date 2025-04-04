Fencer Stephanie Turner calls out USA Fencing 'extremists' for allowing trans inclusion in women's competition

Women's fencer Stephanie Turner spoke out against USA Fencing during an interview on Fox News Channel's "American Reports" on Thursday after a video of her kneeling to protest a trans opponent went viral.

"There's really no option to go around this when there are extremists who take on positions at the authoritative positions at [USA Fencing], so I have very little option but being forced to fence," Turner said.

Turner's decision to kneel and refuse to face trans competitor Redmond Sullivan at the Cherry Blossom Open last weekend resulted in Turner being dealt a black card – the most severe penalty, leading to expulsion from the tournament or event for serious rule infractions or unsportsmanlike behavior.

USA Fencing chair Damien Lehfeldt has made multiple pro-trans statements, including a blog post in August 2023, where he argued on behalf of trans inclusion in fencing.

"There is a possibility that transgender women have a physical advantage over their cisgender opponents after transitioning," Lehfeldt wrote. "There is also a possibility they do not. In Fencing, there is no data to support either viewpoint. Giving athletes a sense of belonging and a will to live is more powerful than medals and competitive glory.

"Transgender women are women and gender is not sex," he insisted, adding, "Transgender fencers deserve the right to compete with the gender they identify with."

USA Fencing first enacted its current trans-inclusion policy in 2023. It allows transgender athletes to compete in the women's category at both the junior and senior level after completing one calendar year of testosterone suppression treatment.

But the organization also employs a policy that gives preference when selecting host cities for national tournaments to states without laws that "harm members of LGBTQ communities."

In November 2023, the organization released a list of states that it intended to "avoid where possible" and the states that it flat out would not allow hosting of major events.

This past December, a nonprofit fencing organization, the Fair Fencing Organization, penned an open letter to USA Fencing Board Members urging the re-evaluation of its stance on several issues, including transgender inclusion.

Just days later, however, board members voted against several motions to approve an all-female task force to re-evaluate and revise the current transgender policy, in an 8-3 vote. Now, after siding against women fencers seeking protection from trans inclusion, USA Fencing finds itself plunged into a global controversy after Turner's viral protest.

On Thursday, the organization defended its current trans-inclusion policies in a public statement.

"USA Fencing remains committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful community for everyone in our sport. We believe in the principle of creating safe communities where all athletes, and community members, have a place," the statement read.

"While we understand there are a range of perspectives, USA Fencing will continue to engage in respectful, research-based dialogue and review as policy evolves in the Olympic and Paralympic movement as well as domestic law, hate speech of any kind is not acceptable—online or in person. Let's keep the conversation respectful and the strip welcoming to all."

