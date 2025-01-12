Fears grow over ex-WWE star Melina's whereabouts amid Los Angeles wildfires: 'We're deeply concerned'

The former WWE star known as Melina was reportedly "unreachable" amid the devastating wildfires that left a path of destruction in Southern California over the last week.

A Matter of Pride Wrestling and the Cauliflower Alley Club asked their followers about the location of Melina Perez on Saturday.

"We’re deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles," A Matter of Pride Wrestling wrote on X. "If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps."

The Cauliflower Alley Club added, "Reading on X that apparently former WWE superstar Melina has reportedly been unreachable amidst the wildfire oubreak in Los Angeles. If anyone knows her whereabouts or can contact her it would be a great relief to everyone concerned about her safely. Please share, Thank you."

Perez, 45, was born in Los Angeles.

She burst onto the WWE scene when she appeared on "Tough Enough" in 2002 in hopes of earning a roster spot. While she didn’t win the spot, she later was the valet for the MNM tag team of Johnny Nitro and Joey Mercury.

She had a successful singles run as she was the WWE Women’s Champion three times and the WWE Divas Champion twice.

Perez also competed for the National Wrestling Alliance and TNA Wrestling.

She wrestled from 2001 to 2021.

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed more than a dozen people and left thousands of structures and acres of land burned.