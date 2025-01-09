Expand / Collapse search
Why pro wrestling great Jeff Hardy believes he could've been as big as John Cena

Hardy stunned audiences with his death-defying stunts in WWE

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular pro wrestlers of his generation.

Hardy’s death-defying stunts will live in the minds of fans for the rest of their lives. He performed in WWE in three separate stints between 1994 and 2021. He and his brother, Matt, became a beloved tag team and won several championships in his career. He was also a WWE champion and World Heavyweight champion during one of his runs.

Jeff Hardy in 2018

Jeff Hardy makes his way to the ring during the WWE World Cup Quarterfinal match as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on Nov. 2, 2018. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

The heights of Hardy’s career in WWE were derailed because of legal trouble and his battles with addiction. However, the North Carolina high-flyer said in an interview with WFAA-TV that he believes he could have been bigger than John Cena.

"The way I was living life in my 20s and 30s, if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling," he told the station on Tuesday. "I would probably be bigger than John Cena today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing.

"The cool thing is I’m still here, have life and feel good. As Matt had mentioned, we’re big ice baths, and that’s been crazy beneficial for me mentally and physically. I don’t put a number on it. I’ll just pretty much wrestle until I can’t wrestle anymore."

The 47-year-old is still one of the biggest acts in the industry. Aside from WWE, he has performed for TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling.

John Cena and The Rock

The Rock, left, and John Cena, right, interfere during the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 7, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Hardys are the current tag-team champions for TNA Wrestling. They defeated The System and ABC in a triple-threat full metal mayhem match at Bound for Glory last year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

