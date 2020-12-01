Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Fan attempted to punch Mike Tyson after Roy Jones Jr. fight: report

It’s not clear who the man was but sources said that Tyson’s people recognized him from a previous incident

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Roy Jones Jr. expressed second thoughts about getting into the ring with Mike Tyson long before their exhibition match ended in a draw on Saturday, but apparently one brave soul decided it was smart to throw a punch at the boxing legend after the fight. 

Tyson was leaving the Staples Center in Los Angeles when he stopped to sign autographs, and that’s when a man in the crowd reportedly began causing a scene wanting to fight him, sources told TMZ Sports

MIKE TYSON ONCE USED PROSTHETIC PENIS FILLED WITH BABY URINE TO PASS DRUG TEST, EX-CHAMPION FIGHTER REVEALS

According to the report, Tyson joked that it wouldn’t end well for him and that’s when the man in the crowd tried to throw a punch at the former undisputed world heavyweight. Tyson’s team immediately jumped in but the man took off. 

It’s not clear who the man was but sources said that Tyson’s people recognized him from a previous incident where he tried something similar. 

Police told TMZ Sports that they received a call at around 11 p.m. regarding a possible battery involving the boxing legend but once on the scene, both parties had already left.  

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyson and Jones fought to a draw in the California State Athletic Commission-sanctioned exhibition, but Tyson said he plans to fight again. 

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.