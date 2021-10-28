Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers
Published

Fan at LSU-Ole Miss game hands off pricey shades during viral brawl in stands: report

The fight broke out in the stands during the Magnolia Bowl Saturday

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An apparent Louisiana State University fan asked someone to "hold my Costas," referring to an expensive brand of sunglasses, before he joined a brawl at the Magnolia Bowl on Saturday, according to a viral video. 

After handing off his shades, the fan then returned to the fight, throwing punches with gusto, the video appears to show. 

An average pair of Costa Del Mar polarized sunglasses can run around $250. 

As the Tigers lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 31-17, the brawl heated up in Mississippi's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium stands between the teams’ fans, including some very well-dressed fighters who may have been fraternity pledges.  

The brawl went viral on social media but it wasn’t clear what instigated it. 

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21) attempts to run upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LSU running back Corey Kiner (21) attempts to run upfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday was the Rebels’ first Magnolia Bowl win since 2015. 