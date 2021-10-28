Fan at LSU-Ole Miss game hands off pricey shades during viral brawl in stands: report

An apparent Louisiana State University fan asked someone to "hold my Costas," referring to an expensive brand of sunglasses, before he joined a brawl at the Magnolia Bowl on Saturday, according to a viral video.

After handing off his shades, the fan then returned to the fight, throwing punches with gusto, the video appears to show.

An average pair of Costa Del Mar polarized sunglasses can run around $250.

As the Tigers lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 31-17, the brawl heated up in Mississippi's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium stands between the teams’ fans, including some very well-dressed fighters who may have been fraternity pledges.

The brawl went viral on social media but it wasn’t clear what instigated it.

Saturday was the Rebels’ first Magnolia Bowl win since 2015.