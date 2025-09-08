Family recalls dealing with irate female Phillies fan over home run ball: 'She was very vulgar'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family at the center of a firestorm over a home run ball at a Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins game last week spoke out about the incident on Fox News Channel on Monday.

Drew Feltwell, his son Lincoln, and daughter Avery appeared on "America Reports" to talk about the incident.

The viral moment showed Drew Feltwell run toward a home run hit by Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader. He beat out about four people for the souvenir. He then gave it to his son and shared in the special moment. But before the moment could sink in, an irate female Phillies fan marched over to Feltwell and his family and demanded that they give her the ball instead.

"I can’t even repeat that on air. She was very vulgar," he recalled. "Screaming right in my ear that, you know, lotta bad words and, ‘That’s my ball.’ That was her section and trying to tell me she had the right to that ball. The screaming and yelling kinda got to us and I just wanted her to go away. So, that’s how she got the ball."

Feltwell said he was trying to de-escalate the situation when he gave the ball to the woman. She celebrated the win soon after.

He said he had no regrets about how he handled the situation.

"No, I think the world could use a little extra de-escalation," Feltwell explained. "Everything is so tense. The world is pretty crazy and I don’t want to do anything like that in front of my son or on camera. It was tough giving the ball back but it ended that situation."

Internet sleuths have tried to figure out who the woman in the Phillies jersey was. Several have pinpointed the wrong people.

Feltwell said he hoped that nothing bad would happen to her but would want her to give the ball back.

"Well, I’d love to get the ball to give back to my son," he said. "But I don’t want anything bad to happen to her. Definitely not happy with her. Our evening worked out quite well afterward. So, can’t complain."

Lincoln was able to get a package of souvenirs from the Phillies organization as the team tried to make it right. Bader gave the boy an autographed bat as well.

"I hope that ball meant a lot to her," Lincoln said.