Family of Bucknell football player who died after collapsing during first practice files lawsuit

The parents of Calvin "CJ" Dickey Jr. filed a lawsuit against Bucknell University on Wednesday, nearly a year after the 18-year-old died after collapsing during his first-ever football practice with the team over the summer.

Mike Caspino, the attorney representing the family, announced the lawsuit during a press conference, alongside Dickey’s parents.

"He was a superb athlete . He was a great student and an unbelievable human being. And on July 12, 2024, he died a very painful, very brutal death because of the football coaches at Bucknell University," Caspino said.

"Despite the fact that CJ Dickey died nearly nine months ago, the school has withheld – is not telling his parents the circumstances and the facts around why he died. They refuse to tell them the story about how their son died. … They are hiding what happened, and we are forced to file this lawsuit so that we can find out the truth."

According to Caspino, Dickey died from rhabdomyolysis , which is a rare and life-threatening muscle condition triggered by intense workouts. He was more likely to suffer from the condition after previously being diagnosed with sickle cell trait, something the lawsuit alleges Bucknell was aware of before Dickey began training camp.

The lawsuit, obtained by ESPN, claimed that Dickey performed 100 up-downs on July 9 "as punishment" after the team "messed up" at a workout and that players performing the drill noticed him "falling behind the rest of the group."

According to ESPN’s previous reporting, Dickey collapsed and was transferred to a hospital where he was put on dialysis. He underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure in his extremities, but his heart stopped and he died two days after the incident.

"He died a horrible, painful death that was 100% preventable," Caspino said Wednesday.

In a statement to several outlets, Bucknell called Dickey's death "a tragic loss" but would not comment further due to pending litigation.

"The death of a student is always a tragic loss. While the University will not comment on pending litigation, we again extend heartfelt sympathies to CJ's family, and we will continue to focus on our most important priority -- the health and safety of all Bucknell students."

According to the NCAA policy, all athletes are required to undergo sickle cell solubility testing or provide results from a test within six months of participating in sports activities. In Dickey’s case, the lawsuit alleged that he tested positive and that a trainer from Bucknell spoke to his mother prior to the incident on July 12.

The lawsuit accused the university and others of negligence and is seeking compensation and information surrounding Dickey’s death.