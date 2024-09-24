What is ‘rhabdo,’ the life-threatening muscle injury that affected 12 college lacrosse players?

After a college lacrosse team reported that several players experienced a severe muscle injury, experts are speaking about the condition.

Tufts University in Massachusetts has launched an investigation after 12 members of the men’s lacrosse team were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis — a rare, life-threatening muscle injury — following a 45-minute "voluntary, supervised" workout on Sept. 16.

A total of 50 athletes participated in the workout, which was led by a Tufts graduate who had recently completed Navy SEAL training, according to a statement sent to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Nine were hospitalized for the condition.

As of Monday, three of the student athletes remained in the hospital and are "responding to treatment," Tufts Spokesperson Patrick Collins said in the statement.

What is rhabdomyolysis?

Rhabdomyolysis — often referred to as "rhabdo" — is a rare injury that causes the muscles to break down and disintegrate, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It usually happens after a prolonged period of "excessive exercise," trauma (injury), certain medications or an underlying health condition, the clinic noted.

The condition can be life-threatening because the muscle fibers can make their way into the bloodstream and kidneys, potentially causing kidney damage.

"Anyone leading a group or individual into strenuous training should be aware of the signs of dehydration and overexertion."

Typical symptoms include muscle weakness, stiffness or pain, as well as changes in urine color, per Cleveland Clinic.

"Rhabdomyolysis can lead to severe organ failure, cardiac arrhythmia or compartment syndrome, which could be fatal," warned certified personal trainer Regis Pagett, the founder and owner of R Personal Fitness in New York City.

IV therapy can be used to flush out toxins from the bloodstream, the expert said, but physical therapy and strength training would be needed to regain the lost muscle.

"It could take anywhere from a few weeks to months depending on the severity of symptoms," he added.

Why were the athletes affected?

In the statement provided to Fox News Digital, Collins (the Tufts spokesperson) stated that the university is "addressing this matter with the utmost seriousness."

"The university continues to closely monitor the condition of the team, and some individual team members have been medically cleared to resume training," Collins said.

"Having qualified coaches oversee intense training is necessary."

"However, all team practices continue to be postponed until university medical personnel authorize their resumption."

The university will appoint an independent investigator to "determine exactly what happened before, during and after the workout; assess the university’s response; and review its procedures and policies to determine what changes it should make to prevent this from happening again," Collins added.

"Meanwhile, we are closely monitoring the condition of the rest of the team and have postponed all team practice activities until each team member has been evaluated and medically cleared to return to participation."

The university is unable to provide additional details until the investigation is complete, the statement said.

As the condition is not contagious, the fact that several of the Tufts lacrosse players were diagnosed "absolutely" suggests that the workout was too strenuous, according to Pagett.

"This is rare in athletes — overall, rhabdomyolysis is something more commonly seen in victims of physical trauma," he told Fox News Digital.

It is also a "high possibility" that the affected team members were not properly hydrated, Pagett noted.

"Anyone leading a group or individual into strenuous training should be aware of the signs of dehydration and overexertion," he said.

"Sometimes a competitive athlete will push themselves to finish through just about anything, but you have to know when to save the athletes from themselves."

To prevent rhabdomyolysis, Pagett emphasized the importance of a "sound workout plan," adequate hydration and proper post-workout care (nutrition, rest and supplementation).

"Having qualified coaches oversee intense training is necessary," he added.

"Leveraging people who have completed a training regimen, such as what happened in this case, doesn’t necessarily give them the knowledge needed to properly train others."

Anyone experiencing symptoms of rhabdomyolysis should seek medical attention immediately.

